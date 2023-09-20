Arrests and citations

Sept. 4

Rimon Killion, 25, arrested in connection with theft of property; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

David Aaron Scott, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear x4.

Renea Lynn Wright, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Jennifer Frye, 46, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

Amanda Davis, 44, cited in connection with failure to receive.

Sept. 5

Brenda Denise Strunk, 67, arrested in connection with battery in the third degree.

Johnny Lee Webb, 57, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Bobby Jean Adair 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Davis Luke Sneathern, 25, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Wendie Diane Suggs, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Melvin L. Sims, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Michael Estiv Ferres Bautista, 18, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Brandon Dewayne Buck, 27, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Willie Alfredo Cruz, 29, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Sept. 6

Ashley Nichole Laza, 36, cited in connection with theft by receiving.

Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 7

Jeremiah Elbert Osburn, 36, arrested in connection with fleeing; disregarding a stop sign; signals for turning, stopping, decreasing speed required; reckless driving; improper use of evidences of registration, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked.

Sept. 8

Joe Matthew Scallorn, 49, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; offenses involving a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device.

Julissa Angelina Leal, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 9

Ryan Marley Wilson, 43, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation.

Amber Lanette Koplen, 30, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; no proof of ownership; insurance required -- minimum required.

Silverio Gabriel Camarillo, 44, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation; offenses involving a motor vehicle equipped with an ignition interlock device; insurance required -- minimum coverage; operating vehicle with no license plate.

Stephanie Louise Richmond, 35, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Anne Marie Carver, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.