Benton County Circuit Clerk Invites the Public to Passport Saturday

The Benton County Circuit Clerk's office will host its fourth Passport Saturday event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

People needing a new United States passport can visit the Downtown Bentonville office at 215 E Central Avenue to complete an application. The Circuit Clerk's Office is on the second floor of the Administration Building in Suite 202.

No appointment is necessary. All forms must be completed beforehand. Required documents and correct payment for service fees must be in hand when you arrive at the Circuit Clerk's Office. Contact the Circuit Clerk Recorder's Office with questions by calling 479-271-1017.

Please go to www.travel.state.gov for detailed requirements.

A guide is also available at https://tinyurl.com/8uvp46zr.

Standard processing fees will be applied to the application. Individuals needing a U.S. passport photo can have those taken at the Circuit Clerk's Office for an additional fee of $10.

The Circuit Clerk's Office recommends keeping all documents together in a folder or binder. A detailed breakdown of application and execution fees can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yckynd9k.

Below is a brief overview of fees and requirements for applicants needing a passport book:

U.S. Passport Book Applicant Requirements -- 0-15 years

DS-11 applications completed in black ink

Original State-issued birth certificate with raised seal

One passport photo

Applicant must appear in person with parents or legal guardian with valid identification

$100 check or money order to the U.S. Department of State per applicant

$35 cash, check, money order, credit cards to Benton County Circuit Clerk's Office (a service fee will apply, and accepted cards are Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Apple Pay. No other cards or apps will be taken)

0-15 years old, both parents or legal guardians must be present

U.S. Passport Book Applicant Requirements -- 16 years and up

DS-11 applications completed in black ink

Original state-issued birth certificate with raised seal

One passport photo

Applicant must appear in person with a valid driver's license or state-issued identification

16-17 years old, one legal guardian must be present

$130 check or money order to the U.S. Department of State per applicant

$35 cash, check, money order, credit cards to Benton County Circuit Clerk's Office (a service fee will apply, and accepted cards are Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Discover, and Apple Pay. No other cards or apps will be taken)

Routine service processing is up to 13 weeks. Optional expedited processing is available with an additional fee of $60 per application. Optional 1–2-day delivery from the U.S. Department of State is available for an additional fee of $19.53 per application.

U.S. passports expired for five years or more are considered new passport applications and will be available for processing at the Passport Saturday event. Assistance will be given to renewal applicants. However, renewal applicants will need to mail their applications independently. Appointments for renewals or new applicants are available throughout the year. Please visit https://bentoncountyar.gov/circuit-clerk/passport/ to book an appointment.