Colcord Hornets improve to 2-1

by Staff reports | September 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

The Colcord Hornets improved to 2-1 Friday with a 50-7 victory over Oklahoma Union.

The Hornets are back in action Friday against Quapaw to open District A-7 play.

Webbers Falls 53, Oaks-Mission 8

Oaks-Mission dropped to 1-2 overall with a 53-8 loss against Webbers Falls.

The Warriors are back in action at home Friday against Wesleyan Christian out of Bartlesville to open District C-3 play.

Kansas, Watts return to action

Both the Kansas Comets (3-0) and Watts Engineers (1-2) were idle this past week.

Kansas plays at Sperry (3-0) in a District 2A-7 showdown.

Watts plays at South Coffeyville (0-4) open District C-3 play.

