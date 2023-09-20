Colcord Hornets improve to 2-1

The Colcord Hornets improved to 2-1 Friday with a 50-7 victory over Oklahoma Union.
The Hornets are back in action Friday against Quapaw to open District A-7 play.
Webbers Falls 53, Oaks-Mission 8
Oaks-Mission dropped to 1-2 overall with a 53-8 loss against Webbers Falls.
The Warriors are back in action at home Friday against Wesleyan Christian out of Bartlesville to open District C-3 play.
Kansas, Watts return to action
Both the Kansas Comets (3-0) and Watts Engineers (1-2) were idle this past week.
Kansas plays at Sperry (3-0) in a District 2A-7 showdown.
Watts plays at South Coffeyville (0-4) open District C-3 play.