Getting on the same page

You know, it occurs to me that a lot of conflict in life could be avoided if people who were engaging each other in some form or fashion would "get on the same page."

You've heard that term before. You've possibly even used it yourself. Let me give you some examples of the dangers of being on the wrong page I've noticed in the last few weeks.

Last Saturday, I was watching a college football game. On a particular play, the quarterback from one of the competing teams dropped back to pass and lofted a beautiful pass 30 yards down the field toward the right sideline.

There was just one problem: There was nobody there to catch it. The pass hit the ground and bounced into the opposing team's bench area. Clearly, the quarterback had expected his wide receiver to run a "fly" pattern and be at that location when the pass came down, but his wide receiver had instead run a "curl," faking his defender into thinking he was going to run straight down the field, then curling back toward the line of scrimmage. The wide receiver was wide open. Unfortunately, he was not where his quarterback expected him to be. The two teammates were not on the same page.

I'm a school bus driver. At the start of every year, I deliver a series of short lectures on the need to remain seated while the bus is in motion. Doing so is critical to the safety of the students on board. If I have to make an emergency stop, and a student is standing in a seat or in the aisle, that student will literally go flying toward the front of the bus, and nothing will stop that momentum except a seatback, the front dashboard, or the windshield.

Regrettably, there are always some students who don't take the warnings to heart. I'll glance up while driving and see a student standing in a seat or roaming up and down the aisle. That student and I are definitely not on the same page.

One last example: the governor of the state of New Mexico, Lujan Grisham, became so exasperated with gun crime in her state that she issued an emergency edict that banned the carrying of weapons, concealed or not, in large urban areas. Unfortunately for her, many of her constituents decided to simply ignore the order and showed up to protest openly carrying weapons. Worse for her, many law enforcement commanders refused to enforce the order, and no one was arrested. Clearly, the governor and her constituents were not on the same page.

It's safe to say that not being on the same page can result in an incomplete pass, a trip to the office, or a constitutional crisis. I'm pretty sure you can think of some results that are much worse. And they happen every day.

It would be nice if most of the people on this planet could be on the same page. But, as we know, most of the people of this planet are either unable or unwilling to do so. And that's why the world is the way it is.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and is currently a large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (Okay, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at dougcha[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.