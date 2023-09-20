Golfers compete in Confidence Classic in Bella Vista

The Siloam Springs golf teams competed in the Confidence Classic on Sept. 11-12 at Bella Vista Country Club.

The tournament was hosted by the First Tee of Northwest Arkansas.

The Panthers finished 14th out of 15 teams competing in the boys division.

Siloam Springs shot a two-day team score of 796.

The Panthers carded a count-four score of 415 on the first day and then improved to a 381 on the second day.

A.J. Moore led Siloam Springs with a two-day total of 163.

Moore shot 78 on the first day and finished the tournament with an 85 on the second day.

Landon Pool shot 96 and 100 for a two-day total of 196.

Jaxson Devoe shot 115 on the first day and shaved off 15 strokes for a 100 on the second day.

Jack Birr shot 128 and 127, while Corbin Crook shot 126 on the first day and Coleman Wilcox carded a 96 on the second day.

Rogers High won the event with a team score of 589, beating out Fayetteville's 591 by two strokes.

Siloam Springs had two individual girls golfers participate in the event.

Reese Sutulovich shot a two-day total of 193. Sutulovich shot 96 on the first day and 97 on the second.

Bailey Church shot a two-day total of 238, shooting 125 on the first day and 113 on the second.

The golfers were participating Monday and Tuesday in the 5A-West Conference Tournament at Big Creek Golf and Country at Mountain Home. Results were not available at press time.