Greenwood rushes to win over Siloam Springs

GREENWOOD -- Instead of depending on a third-string quarterback to shoulder the burden after an injury to its starter, Greenwood rushed for nearly 300 yards in blowing past Siloam Springs 55-14 in 6A-West play Friday night at Smith-Robinson Stadium.

Brayedan Davis rushed for 245 yards and scored four touchdowns to carry the load for the Bulldogs. Third-team quarterback Scott Holland played the majority of snaps at quarterback for Greenwood as Kane Archer is out with a non-throwing arm injury, and backup Cooper Goodwin only played the opening series with a hip flexor injury.

"We had a third-string quarterback that has had four days of practice with the varsity," Greenwood Coach Chris Young said. "We have a sophomore center, left guard and right guard, and yet we ran the ball well. We made some mistakes, so we have a lot of room for improvement, but there are a lot of bright spots when you score 55 points."

Young said the best thing to do for Holland was to rely on the run game as much as possible.

"No doubt. [Running the football] is the easy thing to do," Young said. "We have eight offensive linemen that can play, and we feel comfortable with. We just put those linemen and two tight ends and just ran the ball most of the second half. That just takes the pressure off of the quarterback."

Greenwood (4-0, 2-0 6A-West) jumped out to a 21-point first-quarter lead en route to the seemingly easy win, though Siloam Springs (0-4, 0-2) did make it tough at times, using a ball-control offense to control the pace of the game.

"[Siloam] had a great plan to run the football against us," Young said. "No one has been able to run the ball on us, and they had three great drives. Give them credit. They played hard and they continued to fight after falling early. They are going to win some football games this season."

The Panthers had a 20-play, 85-yard drive that took just under 10 minutes of game time in the third quarter. Quarterback Dane Marlatt capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown keeper, but Siloam Springs still trailed Greenwood 35-14.

The Panthers also had a 30-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first half by Nohe Hernandez.

Panthers Coach Brandon Craig said he was pleased that his team rushed for more than 200 yards, but it also committed four turnovers.

"Our offensive line did an excellent job tonight," Craig said. "I thought we played hard enough to make good plays in the running game. We just had some breakdowns and, when you do that against a team like this, they will make you pay for it."

While Siloam Springs tried to grind the game out, Davis showed his quick-strike capability, scoring on a 54-yard touchdown run to make it 42-14 after three quarters.

Goodwin's lone appearance was on the Bulldogs' initial drive, and he capped it with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Grant Karnes for a 7-0 lead 92 seconds into the game.

A Landon Nelms interception gave Greenwood possession at its 36. Holland capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown pass to L.J. Robins with 4:31 left in the first quarter.

On the Bulldogs' third possession, Holland hit Karnes for 28 yards to start a 60-yard drive and ended it with a 5-yard scoring pass to Davis and a 21-0 lead after one quarter.

Greenwood plays at Van Buren (1-2, 0-1) this week.

"Those guys are going to have a chance to play for the state title this year," Craig said of Greenwood. "I've seen them all summer and I think they're very talented. We can't make mistakes, and we did tonight, and that just cost us big time."

Siloam Springs finished with 272 yards of total offense, including 215 on the ground.

Jed Derwin rushed for 111 yards on 30 carries, while Mason Short had nine carries for 49 yards.

The Panthers continued to rotate quarterbacks Marlatt and sophomore Jonathan Hyde.

Marlatt completed 7 of 14 passes for 50 yards and two interceptions. He also rushed for 13 yards on three carries. Hyde went 2 of 8 for 7 yards and rushed 8 times for 28 yards.

Max Carter caught four passes for 31 yards.

Craig said the Panthers will continue to battle each and every week. Siloam Springs hosts Lake Hamilton on Friday.

"You shouldn't be in this business if you're not trying to win on Friday nights," Craig said. "We're going to push to try and win every game. We didn't come down here to lose. Our kids came with the right mindset. It's just one of those things. We've just got to keep working, try to get better and improve ourselves.

"I think our kids are hungry. They're good kids. They work really hard. I don't think they're quitters. I think they're going to keep fighting."