Hawbaker sets 5K record at meet

History was made Saturday morning at Siloam Springs' annual home cross-country meet.

Senior Nate Hawbaker set the school record in the boys 5K with a time of 16 minutes, 13.07 seconds and finished first overall in the boys 5A-6A division of the Panther XC Classic held on the grounds of Simmons Foods.

The previous SSHS boys record was 16:15.94 set by Michael Capehart in 2020.

"Nate is on fire. He is running with great confidence," said cross country coach Sharon Jones. "He ran over 300 miles this summer and clocked his best mile time trial in 4:40. ... He said Saturday that he's not done yet. He wants to whittle it down a little more. He said he'd like to hold it a little while before Chance (Cunningham) breaks it. I couldn't be happier for him. He's our team captain and has become a strong leader for our guys. He's usually the first one to practice and always the last to leave."

Hawbaker was second overall of all boys runners -- 1A-4A and 5A-6A ran together -- as Pea Ridge's Tian Grant was the top overall finisher and winner of the 1A-4A division at 15:58.24.

Siloam Springs finished fourth overall in the eight-team varsity boys division.

Fort Smith Southside won the meet with 49 points, followed by Bentonville 71, Bentonville West 71, Siloam Springs 84, Van Buren 110, Greenwood 137, Rogers 210 and Fort Smith Northside 221.

"All of the high school boys improved," Jones said. "Eight boys set new personal records.

"Normally, if we had that many PRs on a course as hard as ours is, I would think the course was a little short. We did have to change the course a little to accommodate the new plantings at Simmons, but Coach (Henry) Janes and I measured it. It was darn close if it wasn't perfect. I think our kids have put in a lot of work and it shows."

Sophomore Chance Cunningham -- who also ran a 4:40 time trial this summer and paces with Hawbaker every day, Jones said -- finished in 16:26.80 for a new personal record and finished third in the 5A-6A division and fifth overall.

Corbett Stephenson, another sophomore, finished 15th with a PR of 17:20.36. Sebastian Romero was 35th at 18:13.04 (PR), Blake Kuykendall 39th at 18:19.96 (PR), Noah Granderson 58th at 19:04.34 and Jakin Matchell 59th at 19:04.46 (PR).

Zane Pickering placed 61st with a PR at 19:21.41, while Elliott Jones also had a PR at 19:41.22 and Morgan Lloyd 102nd at 21:10.82.

"Having Nate and Chance in the 16s this early and Corbett run a 17:20 is huge," Jones said. "Sebastian and Blake running low 18s is really impressive as well.

"Our team is young and inexperienced. Nate, Noah, and Zane are the only ones with significant 5K experience. Our second, third, fourth and fifth runners are all sophomores."

Varsity girls

The Siloam Springs varsity girls finished sixth out of seven teams.

Fort Smith Southside won the meet with 42 points, while Greenwood was second at 46, followed by Van Buren 81, Bentonville 84, Bentonville West 127, Siloam Springs 137 and Fort Smith Northside 204.

"The high girls ran well," Jones said. "Most of them improved over their last race in Bentonville. Four set new personal records."

Claire Jagger set a new personal record and finished 11th at 21:28.04.

Avery Carter was 24th at 23:09.87, also a new PR, while Estela Gonzalez placed 32nd at 24:09.86.

Grace Floyd was 41st at 25:05.09.

"Claire, Avery, and Grace worked hard this summer getting in their miles, especially Grace," Jones said. "It's paying off. ... Claire placed 11th in a tough field of runners. She ran a very fast time for this early in the season."

Laura Fields finished 46th at 25:48.26, with Ava Scarberough 47th at 25:51.65.

Ava Jones placed 52nd at 27:05.54, with Malia Lykins 59th at 28:15.05, Liz Humphries 65th at 30:24.41, Danielle Weilnau 69th at 32:12.98 (PR) and Maddie Roebuck 72nd at 40:18.71.

Junior high boys

The Siloam Springs junior high boys placed fourth in their home meet.

Bentonville won the meet with 20 points, followed by Bentonville West 56, Springdale Central 119, Siloam Springs 136, Don Tyson School of Innovation 190, Fayetteville Woodland 194, Fayetteville Ramay 203, Rogers 216, Greenwood 227, Springdale Southwest 242, Fayetteville 263, Van Buren 331, Joplin (Mo.) 361 and Van Buren Northridge 391.

Cooper Bunker led the Panthers with a 14th place finish of 11:13.94, followed in 17th by Gaige Thompson at 11:20.03 and Nico Lloyd 39th at 12:00.71.

River Hall finished 50th at 12:19.85 (PR), with Parker Watson 58th at 12:32.15 (PR), Zane Ellington 71st at 12:48.38 (PR), Melvin Chavez 92nd at 13:14.03 and Roman Dees 95th at 13:16.02.

Truett Cunningham ran a time of 13:22.16, Kale Jackson 13:45.05, Efrain Garcia 13:53.12, Nathan Palmer 13:55.19, Coleson Blackfox 13:55.82 (PR), Kobe Rogers 14:01.21 (PR), Cooper Watson 14:05.60 (PR), Leo Hernandez 14:14.87 (PR), Kolson Rogers 14:15.11 (PR), Timber Borkert 14:15.26 (PR) and Gabe Stephens 14:17.78.

Also running for Siloam Springs were Oliver Posey 14:29.51 (PR), Eli Nofire 14:33.56, Jude Stratman 15:59.21 (PR), Drake Turner 16:17.12 (PR), Jasper Franco 17:21.14, Braxton Flores 17:52.43, Crosby Beeks 18:12.44 and Jonathan Green 20:05.36.

Overall, the Panthers had 12 personal records set Saturday.

"It's fun to work them get better," Jones said.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls placed sixth at their home meet.

Fayetteville Ramay won the meet with 49 points, followed by Bentonville 69, Fayetteville Woodland 113, Bentonville West 141, Greenwood 153, Siloam Springs 157, Springdale Central 158, Fayetteville 164, Rogers 178, Don Tyson 273, Joplin (Mo.) 315), Van Buren 339, Van Buren Northridge 359, Springdale Southwest 416 and Fort Smith Darby 476.

Kagean Vandyke finished seventh at 13:20.80 (PR) to lead the Lady Panthers, while Sawyer Smith was 19th at 14:07.24 (PR) and Amelie Seauve 25th at 14:14.56.

Presley LaBeff placed 50th at 15:08.50 (PR) with Ashlyn Salinas 67th at 15:58.15 (PR), Natalie Nichols 68th at 15:58.84, Jane Anglin 77th 16:06.13, Anne Claborn 82nd at 16:13.03 and Hannah Luttrell 92nd at 16:35.17.

Brayleigh Scarberough ran a time of 18:17.68, Sidney Burns 18:56.20, Maia DeSpain 19:01.09 (PR) and Adalynn Shaffer 24:16.45.

Giving thanks

Jones expressed gratitude to the parents and volunteers for their hard work putting on the annual cross country meet.

"I want to thank all of our parents for volunteering to help host our meet," she said. "It was a successful event that I enjoyed being a part of. They made it happen. We appreciate Simmons Foods for allowing us to practice on their campus and host this meet there each year. They are super accommodating and supportive with not only that but in donations as well.

"We also want to thank Steve Wilmott and Grand Savings Bank for their donation to our concessions and grilling for us. Thank you to the city of Siloam, our athletic department, our maintenance team, Kendall Moore, and our XC coaches, who work to make our meet a success. The Panther XC Classic has been dubbed the second largest meet in Arkansas to the Chile Pepper."

Up next

The cross-country teams are scheduled to compete Thursday in Clarksville.

Siloam Springs Panther XC Classic

Avery Carter runs the final stretch of the Panther XC Classic on Saturday.



Chance Cunningham sprints to the finish line during the Panther XC Classic on Saturday.


