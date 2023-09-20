JBU holds Voices and Votes Sept. 7

John Brown University hosted a panel on voting on Thursday, Sept. 7, to coincide with the "Voices and Votes" exhibit opening the next day at the Wingate Art Gallery.

The panel featured four individuals who represent different avenues in Northwest Arkansas: Chris Seawood, the corporate and institutional giving manager for TheatreSquared; Representative Delia Haak (R-17), who represents Siloam Springs, Gentry and Springtown; Dan Bennett, a political science professor at JBU; and Yamil Tenorio, a student at JBU.

Kyle Kellams, the news director at KUAF served as the moderator for the panel.

Panel questions

Kellams began by asking questions of the panel. He asked Haak if she had any thoughts on the voting process as someone who has asked for votes. Haak replied by saying it is a difficult thing to ask people for votes and to get out and vote for the person to serve as a representative.

Haak also credited her grandchildren for pushing her to run for the Arkansas House of Representatives.

"These are people just like us making all these decisions for us," Haak said of elected officials. "And you guys need to be involved."

Kellams then asked Seawood if he had any thoughts about the concept of voting. Seawood's response was that in framing this nation, there were certain people who were left out of the equation. Seawood went on to say that voting is still an ongoing experiment.

"So as important as democracy is for our country," Seawood said. "The true practice of it even in its 200-year practice it's still a relatively new practice for our country."

Kellams asked Bennett where the framers of this nation came up with the concepts for the Constitution. Bennett said the framers looked at political philosophers of the day like John Locke, who spoke about the consent of those governed, which Bennett said was a revolutionary idea since Locke was living in England at the time.

"That was truly a revolutionary idea," Bennett said. "And it's important for us to recognize that for most of human history, we have not picked our representatives. We have not had a say in our government. It was whoever had the largest army, the biggest sword; they were in charge. So this was a relatively new phenomenon."

Bennett also said that the framers had other historical models like the Roman Senate and the more traditional Greek democracy.

Kellams then asked Tenorio what his initial thoughts were when he was asked to be on the panel. Tenorio said when he was asked, he was on an archeological dig in Jordan and that Jordan has a kingdom and not a democracy as its form of government.

"I was still thinking about voting and being able to have the ability to vote," Tenorio said. "It kind of resonated in recent days as I just asked for my absentee ballot from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. And so the voting has been really, really important for me, at least as long as I've been able to."

Following more questions, Kellams opened the floor to questions from the audience.

Audience questions

Kellams began with Kelly Smothers, who asked what is the best way to approach potential young voters. Tenorio began by making a joke about making sure there were snacks available since college students loved good free stuff.

Tenorio then switched gears and said transparency and implying and hammering the significance of voting to young people.

"It might seem bullying-ish or standoffish or just maybe even rude," Tenorio said. "But that bluntness can go a long way."

Bennett said people believe in almost all elections that a wave of young people will come in and swing the vote one particular way or the other, which almost never happens.

He also said it's part of the communication process. Elections are not always about voting for big offices like the presidency or the federal legislative offices but also about local elections like the city council and school board.

"So trying to maybe take politics out of the abstract for so many folks and say, well, how does this affect you and your daily life as students access to state grants and loans for education," Bennett said.

Haak said that voting gives a voice to people.

"Voting is exercising your voice to be heard," Haak said.

Seawood said engaging people to vote is a struggle and alluded to barbershop talk where he will encourage people to vote when he goes to the barbershop.

"I had this conversation today in the barbershop with my barber, who has just disengaged," Seawood said. "He usually does, but it can be done. But, mostly, you're just going to become a model, practicing what you preach. And as they see you go, they go."

JBU student Hudson Langhopper asked what the panelists would say if someone said voting doesn't matter because of the Electoral College.

Tenorio said it breaks his heart when people tell him that because the ability to vote is not something that should be taken lightly.

Richard Tiffany, an audience member from Fayetteville, asked since two presidential candidates who won the popular vote lost the electoral vote should the Electoral College be changed?

Haak said she does not favor doing away with the Electoral College because she likes that small states have as much of a voice as the big states.

Bennett said for most of the nation's history the Electoral College vote has tracked with the popular vote but said if this is a continuing trend in decades to come, there may be some questions that need to be asked.

"I do think it requires some thought as to whether this becomes a pattern where more people are voting for a candidate that doesn't win," Bennett said.

Following more audience questions, the panel gave closing remarks and the audience headed to the Wingate Gallery for a sneak preview of the "Voices and Votes" exhibit.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 20.