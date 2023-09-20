JBU men fall at Columbia College

The No. 15-ranked Columbia College men's soccer team got back to its winning ways with a 3-0 win over John Brown University Monday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia, Mo.

Columbia improved to 3-1-2 with the win, while John Brown lost its fourth-consecutive game and dropped to 3-4. The Cougars extended their unbeaten streak at home to 10 games, dating back to the 2022 season.

Columbia struck first in the 39th minute after a long free kick from midfield landed in the box and resulted in a goal from Joshua Peterson. The goal for Peterson was the first of his career.

The Cougars outshot John Brown 8-5 in the first half, and goalkeeper Alejandro Moltó Muñoz had three saves.

In the 52nd minute, the Cougars took advantage of a short corner after a cross by Miguel Gonzalez resulted in a header by Luke Hynes to the far corner to make it 2-0. The goal for Hynes was his team-leading third of the year.

Columbia got the insurance goal in the 59th minute when Luke Sowerby gathered a loose ball just outside the 18 and smashed a shot to the upper 90 to make it 3-0.

Columbia outshot John Brown 14-9 and had a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.

Molton Munoz made a career-high five saves for Columbia in his second career start. He has not allowed a goal in 180 minutes played this season.

The Cougars host No. 2 Mid-American Christian University on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 4 p.m.

NOTES: Columbia leads the all-time series with John Brown 6-3-2 ... The shutout for the Cougars was their fourth of the season ... John Brown played the final 50 minutes down a man after Ethan Wessman received a pair of yellow cards ... The teams combined for 11 yellow cards (JB - 8, CC - 3).

William Woods 3, John Brown 2

The John Brown men's soccer team fell 3-2 to William Woods on Saturday in Fulton, Mo.

The Golden Eagles led 1-0 with a goal in the 35th by Erick Diaz, his second of the season.

The give-and-go goal was assisted in the midfield by Christian Marroquin and Jose Almanza.

William Woods tied the match up in the 49th minute when Sam Allen scored off a Mike Bhat assist.

Bhat then put William Woods ahead 26 seconds later with a goal and assist by Charlie Williams.

William Woods went up 3-1 in the 68th minute when a cross attempt by Evan Filer was redirected into the JBU goal.

JBU cut the final deficit to 3-2 in the 87th minute on a goal by Atim Roper, assisted by Alonso Arrieta.

Up next

The Golden Eagles return to action Sept. 26 when they open Sooner Athletic Conference play at Science and Arts in Chickasha, Okla.