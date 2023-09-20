JBU women defeat William Woods

FULTON, Mo. -- After nearly 87 minutes of scoreless but lopsided soccer, senior Lauren Walter struck for her team-leading fifth goal of the season, wiling the No. 14 John Brown University women's soccer team to a narrow 1-0 win over William Woods (Mo.) on Saturday afternoon at Firley Field.

Despite out-shooting the host Owls (3-5-1) by a 26-1 margin, the deadlock wouldn't break until junior Renny Buchanan's pass through the host's back line to Walter allowed JBU's leading scorer to run into a one-on-one situation with WWU keeper, Sierra Hahn.

Walter took one touch, pushing the ball past an oncoming Hahn, regained body control and tapped in the match's lone goal with just 3:22 left in the match.

Last season at Alumni Field, six different ladies scored, and the Golden Eagles (5-1-0) dispatched William Woods by an 8-0 final.

In this edition, John Brown pressured all afternoon, including a chaotic scramble in the WWU box in the 55th minute, but continually came up empty-handed. After the corner kick in the 55th, junior Kylie Kilfoy and senior Rachael Stone sent strikes on goal, but a packed Owls defense blocked point-blank chances.

John Brown sent 12 corners into play, while William Woods didn't mount a single opportunity.

Sophomore Regan Riley (5-1-0) wasn't called upon for a save. Hahn's heroics produced six saves in the loss.

Columbia 4, JBU 1

The Golden Eagles lost 4-1 at No. 9 Columbia on Monday afternoon.

Columbia scored a flurry of three first-half goals in a two-minute time period early to take a 3-0 lead at halftime.

Madeleine Shylanski scored the first goal in the sixth minute, assisted by Abigail Logan.

Just 45 seconds later, Juana Wulff put Columbia up 2-0 with a header, assisted by Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco.

In the eighth minute, Shylanski scored again, unassisted, as Columbia went up 3-0.

The score remained 3-0 until the 74th minute of the match when Emilia Zolesio Fernandez Blanco scored to make it 4-0 on an assist by Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco.

John Brown got on the board on an Elise Bosma shot in the 87th minute. It was Bosma's third goal of the season, and the assist went to Karen Flores.

Up next

The No. 14 Golden Eagles (5-2) are back in action Friday at No. 6 Oklahoma Wesleyan.