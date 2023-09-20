Obituaries

Edwin "Stan" Stanton Gibson III, 90, moved to his heavenly home on Sept. 1, 2023, in Siloam Springs. He was born Jan. 20, 1933, in St. Joseph, Mo., to Anna Ray Brough and Edwin Stanton Gibson.

He followed God's call by investing his life in helping children and others move from poverty to purpose. He adopted seven teens from poverty, giving them the care of a loving father. He lived a life of service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, as well as on the Overland Park City Council and Kansas State Legislature. He owned several stores, directed two ministries and worked at DaySpring in international sales.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon Rose Gibson; eight children, Stanton Jr., Robert (Roby), Alex, Rosita, Yuleimer, Michelle, Ingrid and Michael; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Linda.

A celebration of life was held Saturday, Sept. 16, at Ascend Church in Siloam Springs.

In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses can be made at AscendSiloam.com/give.

Online condolences may be made at WestfieldChapel.com.

Jo Ann Edwards, 77, of Kansas, Okla., died Sept. 10, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Edwards; a daughter, Maria Glover; a son, Jason Edwards; and six grandchildren.

Memorial service was held Thursday, Sept. 14, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, with burial at Kansas Cemetery.