On Tap

by Staff Reports | September 20, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

ON TAP

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].

Wednesday's games

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Clarksville Invitatonal^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Siloam Springs at Van Buren^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Van Buren at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Clarksville Invitatonal^4 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at VB Northridge^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at VB Northridge^7 p.m.

Friday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU women at Oklahoma Wesleyan^6 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Central Christian at JBU^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.

Colcord at Quapaw^7 p.m.

Kansas at Sperry^7 p.m.

South Coffeyville at Watts^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Tri-match at Farmington

Siloam Springs vs. Farmington^8 a.m.

Siloam Springs vs. Lavaca^10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Langston at JBU^1 p.m.

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Van Buren at Siloam Springs JV^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.

Alma at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

Alma at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

at Ridge Point Country Club, Jonesboro

Class 5A State Girls Tournament^9 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Greenwood at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Harrison^5:30 p.m.

Print Headline: On Tap

