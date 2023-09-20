ON TAP
Wednesday's games
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.
VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Van Buren at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Clarksville Invitatonal^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Siloam Springs at Van Buren^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Clarksville Invitatonal^4 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at VB Northridge^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at VB Northridge^7 p.m.
Friday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU women at Oklahoma Wesleyan^6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Central Christian at JBU^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Lake Hamilton at Siloam Springs^7 p.m.
Colcord at Quapaw^7 p.m.
Kansas at Sperry^7 p.m.
South Coffeyville at Watts^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Tri-match at Farmington
Siloam Springs vs. Farmington^8 a.m.
Siloam Springs vs. Lavaca^10:30 a.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Langston at JBU^1 p.m.
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Van Buren at Siloam Springs JV^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Alma at Siloam Springs 7th^4/4:30 p.m.
Alma at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
Alma at Siloam Springs 9th^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
at Ridge Point Country Club, Jonesboro
Class 5A State Girls Tournament^9 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Greenwood at Siloam Springs^4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Harrison^5:30 p.m.
