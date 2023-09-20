OsiyoTV wins a top honor at Public Media Awards

TULSA, Okla. -- The National Educational Telecommunications Association recently honored Cherokee Nation's popular docuseries, "Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People," during the 55th Annual Public Media Awards.

The tribe's cultural series, which is often referred to as OsiyoTV, earned a top honor in the Independent Production category. Though the show ranks among the most awarded Indigenous-run series in the industry, this marks its first Public Media Award.

"We are incredibly honored to see OsiyoTV and its impactful stories of the Cherokee people be recognized on a national scale among the many high-quality productions that find distribution on public television," said Jennifer Loren, senior director of Cherokee Film. "We're thankful to continue finding partners, such as NETA, that share our enthusiasm to add diversity and increase Native representation across film, TV and all media."

The Public Media Awards, presented by NETA, honor the highest caliber of community engagement, content, education, and marketing and communications in public media programming. Awards are judged by a group of expert panelists from within the public media system, as well as industry professionals working outside of public media.

"Congratulations to all of this year's nominees and award winners," said NETA President Eric Hyyppa. "This year the entries were exemplary, showcasing the best of the best from across the public media system."

Since premiering in 2015, "Osiyo, Voices of the Cherokee People" has vibrantly featured hundreds of Cherokees from both past and present. The first-of-its-kind series, hosted and executive produced by Cherokee Nation citizen, filmmaker and Emmy-winning journalist Loren, is breaking barriers and helping change how Native Americans are represented by bringing the rich traditions and compelling modern stories of the Cherokee people to viewers across the globe.

OsiyoTV is available on PBS in Oklahoma and Arkansas and regionally in Tulsa on RSU-TV, as well as on FNX, an all-Native programming network in 25 national markets. The show, which is funded and produced by Cherokee Nation Businesses, is formatted for multiple platforms, including osiyo.tv, YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, Twitter and more.