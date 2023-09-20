High school students gathered at the college, technical and military fair on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the high school cafeteria.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Preparing high school students for the futureby Marc Hayot | September 20, 2023 at 12:40 p.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader University of Central Arkansas recruiter Caitlin Straw does her best impression of her school's mascot at the college, technical and military fair on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the high school cafeteria.
Print Headline: Preparing high school students for the future
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended for you
Ochoa, after obtaining marriage license, pleads guilty to murder in Siloam Springs drive-by shooting case
by Tracy Neal
ADVERTISEMENT