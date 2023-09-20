Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Preparing high school students for the future

by Marc Hayot | September 20, 2023 at 12:40 p.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader University of Central Arkansas recruiter Caitlin Straw does her best impression of her school's mascot at the college, technical and military fair on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the high school cafeteria.

High school students gathered at the college, technical and military fair on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the high school cafeteria.

  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Fire Chief Jeremey Criner (left) poses with firefighters Josh Hendricks and Landon Cottrell at the college, technical and military fair on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the high school cafeteria. The Siloam Springs fire department was one of several vendors offering high school students a possible future.
  
  photo  Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader High school students gathered at the college, technical and military fair on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the high school cafeteria.
  

Print Headline: Preparing high school students for the future

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

WOKA Whitewater Park welcomes first-day thrill seekers near Watts, Oklahoma
by Mike Jones
Ochoa, after obtaining marriage license, pleads guilty to murder in Siloam Springs drive-by shooting case
by Tracy Neal
An evening of fine arts
by Marc Hayot
Siloam Springs in Wonderland
by Marc Hayot
Preparing high school students for the future
by Marc Hayot
ADVERTISEMENT