The first time I realized I could write coherently was in high school. I wasn't doing very well in English class because I wasn't interested. One day the teacher privately told me that if I wanted to get a passing grade, I would need to do some serious writing. He then surprised me by asking what I might be interested in.

"Civil War!" I blurted out. I disliked writing but I've always enjoyed reading and the War Between the States had been my focus for several years.

"Okay, Civil War it is. Your assignment is to write a Civil War essay each week for the next seven weeks. Concentrate on grammar, punctuation, word choice and syntax." I had to look up syntax. "And the average grade of the next seven weeks will be 50% of your annual grade."

Well, what do you know? I got an "A" for seven weeks in a row. That brought my grade for the year up to "C+" and I learned to enjoy writing.

I've been writing this column for nearly 15 years now but have been writing for newspapers for 22 years and I hadn't considered retiring from journalism until four months ago. I remember talking with Graham Thomas six years ago about the possibility of moving out of state, but I assured him that I would continue writing for him. Well, my life is changing, but we're not considering moving. However, with so many of you telling me that you appreciate my writing over the years, I feel bad about announcing my retirement.

Note: You can find the following books on Amazon that I've written: Publish Your Book the Easy and Inexpensive Way, Truth Not Meant to be Hidden, Reflections on Faith & History and Reflections on Life. The eBook versions are also available.

People have asked me through the years if I ever run out of things to write about. My answer was, "Every day life happens, so every day I have something to write about: culture, history, travel, science, but all are usually related to the Bible and a relationship with Jesus."

The variable factor was my motivation. Some days I felt like writing a book and some days I felt like working in the back yard or drinking iced tea and watching a football game. So, on the many motivational days, I wrote for 9-12 hours, and on some days, I wrote nothing.

But why did I begin writing for newspapers?

Back in the late 1970s, people began asking me questions about the Bible, history and science, and I enjoyed reading and searching for the answers. No internet back then. Then, someone suggested that I put my answers into newspapers.

"Why?"

"If one person has a question, many others probably have the same question." So, I began writing for newspapers in 2001.

In 2006, when one of my newspaper editor/publishers in New Mexico told me that I should write a book about them, I asked, "Why?"

"Simply this: only my readers can see what you write. I think you should make your thoughts, opinions and beliefs available to a wider audience. Take 60-70 of your best articles that I published in The Monitor, update them if applicable, get your book published, and I'll push your book in the newspaper." So, I did ... and he did.

In the nearly 15 years I've written for the Herald-Leader, I've missed only two times, and the newspaper forgot me once. Greg Burton initially asked me to write for the paper, and when he left, Graham Thomas wanted me to continue. I've greatly enjoyed being part of the Herald-Leader team.

Here's a brief idea of my literary history.

I've written for character/inspirational magazines with a different character trait as the topic each month. (I'll be writing a book related to character development sometime next year.)

I've written for the scientific community from 1995-2004. Some of my efforts were related to character improvement, professional development, hazard control, and project development, among other things. Also, I've mentored numerous scientists, helping them to improve their writing skills. And, of course, I've taught Bible studies for decades.

All that is to let you know that writing is an integral part of my life, so I'm not retiring from writing. I'm merely changing my focus.

I'm more involved in the publishing side of life now, and I'll tell you more about that next week. So please tune in next week for my final Reflection on Life submission.

S. Eugene Linzey is an author, mentor and conference speaker. Send comments and questions to mast[email protected]. Opinions expressed are those of the author.