Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Stephanie Truitt puts a modern spin on The White Rabbit from Alice in Wonderland at Girls Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 14. The theme for the final Girls Night Out was Siloam Springs in Wonderland.

Siloam Springs in Wonderland Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Brooke Coffey is right on time for Girls Night Out which was held on Thursday, Sept. 14. Like many other attendees Coffey arrived in costume.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Arvest Bank associates dressed up as the Queen of Hearts palace guards inspect Alices bag while another associate dressed as Tweedle Dee looks on at Girls Night Out on Thursday, Sept. 14.



Print Headline: Siloam Springs in Wonderland

