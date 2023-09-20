Manage Subscription
SSHS girls defeat Alma in tennis

by Staff Reports | September 20, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs girls tennis team downed Alma 3-1 in a home match Thursday at the John Brown University Tennis Complex.

Leading the way for the Panthers at number one singles was Silvie Reid, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 over Nora Medlock.

Senior Isabella Anglin notched a win in singles as well, 6-1, 6-1, defeating Charlotte Koller.

The number one doubles team, Ava Anglin and Mirabel Riley, won their match against Alma's Kensington Wadkins and Lacey Haughton 6-3, 6-0.

Alma's team of Kenadie Farris and Marti Lineberry defeated M. Pharr and E. Fidler 7-5, 8-6.

In JV girls action, Ava Howie and Korbyn Briggs defeated Piper Powell and L Kenzie 7-6.

The boys played to a tie vs. Alma winning both doubles matches, but dropping both singles matches.

Zeke Beacon and Bryan Tran won at numbler one doubles 6-0, 6-1, defeating Alma's team of Jackson McMurray and Joshua Smith.

The sophomore team, Eli Mann and Bennett Naustvik, won their match, 6-1, 6-3, against Alma's Layne Goins and Levi Dobbs.

Alma's Caden Farris defeated Siloam Springs' Nico Anglin 6-2, 6-2 at number singles. Colby Kimmons defeated Siloam Springs' Braden Ratliff 7-6, 6-4 (10-7).

In junior varsity action, Walker Williams defeated Reagan Thang 6-1, while Kaleb Wallace also defefeated Thang 6-4.

The team of Beau Ghormley and Preston Dawes was defeated by Goins and Dobbs 6-3.

Jadon Ho and Brayden Bold lost to McMurry and Smith 6-2.

The Panthers were back in action Tuesday against Greenbrier and Harrison at Russellville. Results were not available at press time.

Siloam Springs returns home at 4 p.m. Thursday against Van Buren at JBU.

