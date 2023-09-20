SSHS volleyball sweeps Greenbrier

The Siloam Springs volleyball team won its second conference game of the season Tuesday, Sept. 12, with a 3-0 (25-17, 26-24, 25-17) sweep of Greenbrier inside Panther Activity Center.

The highlight of the win was the Lady Panthers' scrappy 26-24 win in the second set, setting the stage for the sweep.

"For that second set, it was definitely a battle," said Siloam Springs coach Carrie Thammarath. "You could tell that Greenbrier had adjusted a little bit to the way we played that first set and then also with getting their footing in the gym after getting off the bus.

"But we have worked very hard and practiced intentionally to those tight sets where you get a little stressed. The girls showed a lot of composure and a lot of confidence in themselves that we are prepared to push through even when it's close. Even when it's game point other side, they trusted themselves, and they were able to push and fight and take that set. It did give us big momentum going into the third set."

Even with the 2-0 lead, Siloam Springs trailed in the third set but pulled ahead 11-7 after kills from Jetta Broquard, Haley Thomas and Mesa Broquard.

Greenbrier rallied to tie the set at 12, but Siloam Springs went on a 7-1 run to take a commanding 19-13 lead before finishing off the sweep with a 25-17 win.

"They've been a very hungry team," Thammarath said, "a team that just desires to push themselves and get better in every single practice. I think it's really showing on the court because they so bad just want to win and to not only win but to play well. We're not satisfied with another team just giving it to us. We want to play good games and we want to play our best. I think they did a really good job, and Greenbrier was a good team for that because they made us earn it. They work very hard and were making great hustle plays. We had to really work to find holes to put the ball down, but we trusted our game plan and we trusted each other to know we could find those holes."

Lillian Wilkie led a balanced scoring attack with eight kills, while Jetta Broquard had seven, Story Castagna six and Mesa Broquard and Thomas each with five kills.

Thomas had 20 assists, 10 digs and three aces, while Trinity Collette led defensively with 12 digs. Cenzi Johnson had 10 digs, while Jetta Broquard added nine digs.

Madison Crum led Greenbrier with 16 kills.

Greenwood 3, Siloam Springs 0

Greenwood defeated the Lady Panthers 25-23, 25-6, 25-18 on Thursday in Greenwood.

Lillian Wilkie led Siloam Springs (7-3, 2-2) with eight kills, while Jetta Broquard had six, Aveary Speed five and Haley Thomas four.

Thomas had 17 assists.

Jetta Broquard had two aces, while Trinity Collette served one ace.

Speed had two solo blocks and two block assists, with Wilkie recording one solo block.

Collette led defensively with 11 digs, while Stanaland had five, Jetta Broquard and Thomas each with four.

Myia McCoy hammered 17 kills, and Karsen Hart added 11 to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Tori Howard also finished with a team-high 18 digs for Greenwood (7-5, 3-1).

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to host Russellville on Tuesday. Results were not available at press time. Siloam Springs hosts Van Buren on Thursday.