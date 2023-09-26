Celebrating hometown heroes at Fourth Friday

Marc Hayot/Hearld-Leader During Fourth Friday, the police, fire and city brought different vehicles for touch a truck. Three young boys play with the gadgets of a police vehicle.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids and parents write and color notes for local hometown heroes like police officers and firefighters during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Siloam Springs Public Library. This month's Fourth Friday theme was Hometown Heroes.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids and parents write and color notes for local hometown heroes like police officers and firefighters during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Siloam Springs Public Library. This month's Fourth Friday theme was Hometown Heroes.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kids and parents write and color notes for local hometown heroes like police officers and firefighters during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Siloam Springs Public Library. This month's Fourth Friday theme was Hometown Heroes.

Marc Hayot/Hearld-Leader During Fourth Friday, the police, fire and city brought different vehicles for touch a truck. Three young boys play with the gadgets of a police vehicle.

Marc Hayot/Hearld-Leader During Fourth Friday, the police, fire and city brought different vehicles for touch a truck. Three young boys play with the gadgets of a police vehicle.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Will Hunter (center) tests out one of the police department's motorcycles during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Will Hunter (center) tests out one of the police department's motorcycles during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Will Hunter (center) tests out one of the police department's motorcycles during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader State Representative Delia Haak (R-17 center) displays a flag with Interim Police Chief Scott Miller (left) and Fire Chief Jeremey Criner during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22. The theme for Fourth Friday was Hometown Heroes and Haak presented Arkansas flags to Criner and Miller.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader State Representative Delia Haak (R-17 center) displays a flag with Interim Police Chief Scott Miller (left) and Fire Chief Jeremey Criner during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22. The theme for Fourth Friday was Hometown Heroes and Haak presented Arkansas flags to Criner and Miller.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader State Representative Delia Haak (R-17 center) displays a flag with Interim Police Chief Scott Miller (left) and Fire Chief Jeremey Criner during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22. The theme for Fourth Friday was Hometown Heroes and Haak presented Arkansas flags to Criner and Miller.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Lindsey Taylor (third from left) and her husband, Officer Ben Taylor (center), pose with the Simmons team (left to right): Todd Simmons, Nick Brashler, Keisha Fowler, Taylor Davis and Stephanie Pryce, during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Lindsey Taylor (third from left) and her husband, Officer Ben Taylor (center), pose with the Simmons team (left to right): Todd Simmons, Nick Brashler, Keisha Fowler, Taylor Davis and Stephanie Pryce, during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Lindsey Taylor (third from left) and her husband, Officer Ben Taylor (center), pose with the Simmons team (left to right): Todd Simmons, Nick Brashler, Keisha Fowler, Taylor Davis and Stephanie Pryce, during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Park.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Todd Simmons (left) publicly thanks Siloam Springs Police Officer Ben Taylor (center) and Probationary Firefighter Shawn Friesen during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Todd Simmons (left) publicly thanks Siloam Springs Police Officer Ben Taylor (center) and Probationary Firefighter Shawn Friesen during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Todd Simmons (left) publicly thanks Siloam Springs Police Officer Ben Taylor (center) and Probationary Firefighter Shawn Friesen during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The band 449 Rewind took the stage during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. The band plays a mix of oldies from the 1950s to today.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The band 449 Rewind took the stage during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. The band plays a mix of oldies from the 1950s to today.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The band 449 Rewind took the stage during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. The band plays a mix of oldies from the 1950s to today.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Librarian Jennifer Cobb donned her Library Hero costume for Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22. The theme for this Fourth Friday was Hometown Heroes.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Librarian Jennifer Cobb donned her Library Hero costume for Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22. The theme for this Fourth Friday was Hometown Heroes.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Librarian Jennifer Cobb donned her Library Hero costume for Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22. The theme for this Fourth Friday was Hometown Heroes.

Marc Hayot/Hearld-Leader During Fourth Friday, the police, fire and city brought different vehicles for touch a truck. Three young boys play with the gadgets of a police vehicle.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Will Hunter (center) tests out one of the police department's motorcycles during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader State Representative Delia Haak (R-17 center) displays a flag with Interim Police Chief Scott Miller (left) and Fire Chief Jeremey Criner during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22. The theme for Fourth Friday was Hometown Heroes, and Haak presented Arkansas flags to Criner and Miller.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Lindsey Taylor (third from left) and her husband, Officer Ben Taylor (center), pose with the Simmons team (left to right): Todd Simmons, Nick Brashler, Keisha Fowler, Taylor Davis and Stephanie Pryce, during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at Memorial Park.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Todd Simmons (left) publicly thanks Siloam Springs Police Officer Ben Taylor (center) and Probationary Firefighter Shawn Friesen during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater.



Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader The band 449 Rewind took the stage during Fourth Friday on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Chautauqua Amphitheater. The band plays a mix of oldies from the 1950s to today.

