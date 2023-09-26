Fall Cleanup coming Oct. 2-6

Siloam Springs' annual Fall Cleanup will be held from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6.

Approved items will be picked up on a citizen's regular trash day, according to a news release issued by Communications Manager Megan Whitworth.

APPROVED BULK HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

Artificial Christmas trees, chairs, couches, entertainment centers, old above-ground pools, mattresses, box springs, sinks, tubs, lawn furniture, large toys, etc.

Building material is limited to two cubic yards (this is about the same size as a standard pickup bed).

EXCLUDED ITEMS (these items will NOT be picked up)

Tires, household hazardous materials (paints, pesticides, cleansers, etc.), tree stumps, concrete slabs, glass, air conditioners, freezers or refrigerators with Freon, tire rims, televisions, and electronics.

SERVICE LIMITATIONS

No items will be picked up from empty lots.

This service is not provided to businesses, apartments, condos, multi-unit complexes (including three or more units), non-profits, and industry.

Electronic waste (such as computers and televisions), appliances with Freon, tires and household hazardous waste, including cleansers and paint, are not accepted with bulk collection.

These items should be taken to the Benton County Satellite Drop-off located at 1108 E. Ashley (behind the Animal Shelter) on the first and third Saturday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon. This is a free service.

RULES AND REGULATIONS

Items must be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your scheduled trash day the week of Oct. 2. Placing items out the night before is recommended. Once crews have been down a customer's street, they will not return.

Items must be placed within 5-6 feet of the curbside; no alleys or side streets, please. Crews will not collect materials from inside customers' homes.

Do not place under power lines or tree limbs or within 4 feet of any other object or materials on the ground.

Do not block the right-of-way in streets, sidewalks, or access to mailboxes.

Qualified items placed at curbside will be removed. We are not responsible for any materials left at curbside not intended for removal or that do not qualify for removal.

Brush is picked up once a month by zone. All brush must be by the curb no later than 7 a.m. the Monday morning of your zone's pick-up week.

Zone #1 (Monday's Trash Route): Brush is collected the first full week of every month.

Zone #2 (Tuesday's Trash Route): Brush is collected the second full week of every month.

Zone #3 (Wednesday's Trash Route): Brush is collected the third full week of every month.

Zone #4 (Thursday's Trash Route): Brush is collected the fourth full week of every month.