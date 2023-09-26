Manage Subscription
JBU to partner with KUAF to host “Voices and Votes” live event, Sept. 7

Smithsonian “Voices and Votes” exhibit to be presented on JBU’s campus, Sept. 8-Oct. 20 by Staff Reports | September 26, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

John Brown University is partnering with KUAF to host the "Voices and Votes" live event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 7, at Simmons Great Hall. The event is free and open to the public.

The event will include a panel discussion led by Kyle Kellams with leaders in political engagement from Northwest Arkansas, including Daniel Bennett (JBU Political Science Chair), Laura Gutierrez (Justice Ambassador Specialist at Prison Fellowship), Delia Haak (Arkansas House Representative), Chris Seawood (Treasurer, Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council) and Yamil Tenorio (JBU student and president of the AEI student executive council).

The discussion will be followed by a time of Q&A from the audience, and attendees will be invited to attend a preview of the Smithsonian "Voices and Votes" exhibit, which will be hosted from Sept. 8 to Oct. 20 on JBU's campus.

Print Headline: JBU to partner with KUAF to host “Voices and Votes” live event, Sept. 7

