Kansas off to best start since 2004

The Kansas (Okla.) football team improved to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 with a 28-14 victory at Sperry on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Comets (4-0, 1-0 District 2A-7) scored the game's final 14 points in the fourth quarter, both on touchdown runs by Paul New.

Kansas took an 8-0 lead in the first quarter on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Seneca Steele to Max Noe, and the Comets converted the two-point conversion.

Sperry pulled within 8-7 with a touchdown in the second quarter and the score was 8-7 at halftime.

Steele found New for a 47-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter as Kansas went up 14-7.

Sperry answered with a touchdown to tie the game at 14 going into the fourth.

New had runs of 2 and 60 yards in the fourth quarter.

The Comets rushed for 196 yards as a team and Steele completed 13 of 16 passes for 174 yards.

Defensively, the Comets held Sperry to 237 yards of total offense.

New also had 12 tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. Jayden Carnes and Zach Majors each had 10 tackles. Scrappy Glass had two interceptions.

The Comets are back in action Friday against Morris at Jon Hanna Field at Dee Neel Stadium.

Colcord 46, Quapaw 13

Colcord won its third straight game with a victory at Quapaw on Friday.

Gabe Winfield completed 21 of 31 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooper Mott had 14 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown, while Malachi January had five carries for 45 yards.

Manuel Bocanegra led all Hornet receivers with nine catches for 110 yards, while Jackson Still had six catches for 105 yards and Treyden Larmon seven catches for 54 yards and two touchdowns.

Khaleeal Penn had an interception and a defensive touchdown, while Still and Mott each had an interception.

The Hornets are back in action this week at home against Ketchum.

Wesleyan Christian 21, Oaks 14

The Warriors dropped to 1-3 overall and 0-1 in District C-3 play.

Malayke Hawley had 17 carries for 90 yards and two touchdowns, while Jakeb Walker had seven carries for 70 yards.

Oaks is back in action this week at Wilson-Henryetta.

Watts 22, South Coffeyville 0

Watts improved to 2-2 overall and 1-0 in District C-3 play with a shutout at home against South Coffeyville.

The Engineers play at Bluejacket on Friday.