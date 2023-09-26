Ribbon cut at O’Brien Ready Mix

GENTRY -- The ribbon was officially cut at O'Brien Ready Mix on old Highway 59, just south of Gentry. The business is open and operating at its new location in Arkansas.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday, Sept. 26. Cutting the ribbon was Michael O'Brien, accompanied by co-owners Jay O'Brien, Dwayne O'Brien, Kyle O'Brien and Lou O'Brien. Also in attendance were family members, friends, city officials, and chamber members from both Gentry and Siloam Springs.

The company has been in business since 1946 and started in St. Paul, Kan., the location of the company's headquarters. The company website lists plant locations in Chanute, Fort Scott, Frontenac and Galena in Kansas, and Joplin in Missouri.

The Gentry location is the company's first ready-mix concrete plant in Arkansas, but owner Jay O'Brien said he hoped more would be opened soon.

According to the company's website, it is "committed to providing quality products and service from the residential backyard to the large highway or construction project."

The website lists projects such as "feed bunks -- concrete blocks -- parking lots -- driveways -- sidewalks -- patching -- streets -- concrete paving."

The Gentry location also sells Marshalltown concrete tools.

The ready-mix plant is located at 13670 Old Highway 59, Siloam Springs.

The business may be contacted by calling 479-222-5226 or 620-449-2257 or by emailing [email protected]. More information is available on the company's website: www.obrienreadymix.com.