Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Ribbon cut at O’Brien Ready Mix

by Randy Moll | September 26, 2023 at 4:30 p.m.
Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer The ribbon was cut Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the new location of O'Brien Ready Mix in Gentry. Cutting the ribbon was Michael O'Brien, accompanied by co-owners Jay O'Brien, Dwayne O'Brien, Kyle O'Brien and Lou O'Brien. Also in attendance were family members, friends, city officials and chamber members from Gentry and Siloam Springs.

GENTRY -- The ribbon was officially cut at O'Brien Ready Mix on old Highway 59, just south of Gentry. The business is open and operating at its new location in Arkansas.

The ribbon was cut Tuesday, Sept. 26. Cutting the ribbon was Michael O'Brien, accompanied by co-owners Jay O'Brien, Dwayne O'Brien, Kyle O'Brien and Lou O'Brien. Also in attendance were family members, friends, city officials, and chamber members from both Gentry and Siloam Springs.

The company has been in business since 1946 and started in St. Paul, Kan., the location of the company's headquarters. The company website lists plant locations in Chanute, Fort Scott, Frontenac and Galena in Kansas, and Joplin in Missouri.

The Gentry location is the company's first ready-mix concrete plant in Arkansas, but owner Jay O'Brien said he hoped more would be opened soon.

According to the company's website, it is "committed to providing quality products and service from the residential backyard to the large highway or construction project."

The website lists projects such as "feed bunks -- concrete blocks -- parking lots -- driveways -- sidewalks -- patching -- streets -- concrete paving."

The Gentry location also sells Marshalltown concrete tools.

The ready-mix plant is located at 13670 Old Highway 59, Siloam Springs.

The business may be contacted by calling 479-222-5226 or 620-449-2257 or by emailing [email protected]. More information is available on the company's website: www.obrienreadymix.com.

photo Randy Moll/Westside Eagle Observer The ribbon was cut Tuesday, Sept. 26, at the new location of O'Brien Ready Mix in Gentry. Cutting the ribbon was Michael O'Brien, accompanied by co-owners Jay O'Brien, Dwayne O'Brien, Kyle O'Brien and Lou O'Brien. Also in attendance were family members, friends, city officials and chamber members from Gentry and Siloam Springs.

Print Headline: Ribbon cut at O’Brien Ready Mix

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Variance request leads to $32,000 fine for citizen
by Marc Hayot
Hispanic Heritage Festival Celebrates local culture
by Marc Hayot
State bus driver of the year tools around Siloam Springs
by Laurinda Joenks
Wilkerson sworn in as new trustee
by Marc Hayot
Siloam Springs school board approves $49 million budget, reverses decision and adds improvements to new multi-sport complex
by Laurinda Joenks
ADVERTISEMENT