Arrests and citations

Sept. 18

Colby Christopher Lane Dugard, 18, arrested in connection with harassment.

Brigitte Talias Hawkins, 36, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial identity fraud -- non-financial identity fraud.

Mitchell Allen Selvidge Jr, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 19

Samuel David Treece, 54, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, possession of open container of alcohol in motor vehicle.

Justin Travis Reeves, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Derick E J Winford, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Sept. 20

Lindsea Diane Erickson, 29, arrested in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor first degree.

Cheryle Luen Cooper, 53, cited in connection with criminal contempt, failure to appear.

Alethia Dawn Green, 50, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

James Albert Hamilton Jr, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

James Alvah Sherin, 44, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Chalon Rachel Whitmire, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Rebecca Ann Baker, 51, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 21

Eli Adan Cabrera, 58, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated, no drivers license.

Sept. 22

Tyanna Monae Barnum, 21, cited in connection with theft of property.

Trystan Oaks Spears-Thomas, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

James Henry Gladden Jr, 41, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Richard Seth Myers, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Thomas John Bednarski, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Andres Gallardo, 38, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Sept. 23

Carrie Lanae Balentine, 48, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

John Robert Procell, 54, cited in connection with disorderly conduct, assault -- third degree.

Johnathan Neal Williams, 30, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Bobby Wayne Boster, 49, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

Sept. 24

Sawyer Austin Evans, 33, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Jennifer Gonzalez, 26, arrested in connection with criminal contempt.

Preston Mathew Lawson, 25, arrested in connection with operation of motor vehicle during period of license suspension or revocation, criminal contempt.