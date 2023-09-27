Board approves Mission Hill Phase 2

The city board approved Resolution 54-23 regarding the second phase of the Mission Hills subdivision during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

City directors voted unanimously to approve the final plat development permit for the 4000 block of North Country Club Road.

Resolution 54-23 was originally on the consent agenda but was pulled off by Director David Allen. He pulled off the resolution because he had concerns about drainage problems in the area.

"I have sympathized with the homeowners on Davidson Road having to deal with the overflow drainage from what is essentially half of the total that's going to be there," Allen said. "And now to be approving the other half when the drainage problem has not been addressed. We can have them put detention ponds, but it's not fixing the problem, and it's just putting more asphalt and more building pads to prevent water drainage."

Allen said that "it's just going to be a huge mess" and he thinks, unless the city has the developer address this beyond just placing sandbags, he can't support this.

Director Lesa Rissler asked for an explanation so the board could completely understand what was going on. She also brought up how the city found a way to make developers on Lincoln Street work with the city and wondered if the same could not be done here.

City Engineer Kevin Moore said there is nothing that can be specifically done towards rerouting water at this point.

"I will say that my understanding ... is that they've satisfied (Clayton) Taylor at this point," Moore said. "And then the sandbags are an erosion control measure, not a measure to control the water itself."

Moore also said the sandbags will come away from the subdivision once everything is done being disturbed and has been stabilized.

Rissler asked if the development was causing more drainage onto Taylor's property even with the sandbags.

Moore said the volume of water has increased, but the peak was controlled by the detention pond so it's the same amount of maximum water flowing across the site but over a prolonged period of time.

Taylor Lindley of Crafton Tull addressed the board over the matter. Lindley said Crafton Tull was the civil engineer on the project.

"The main point of conversation with the north half is just the phase one," Lindley said. "Anything with phase two that's being voted on tonight drains to the south, or at least a large majority of it. So it won't add any more or change anything on the north half."

The peak flow is controlled below pre-developed flow rates and it is meeting all design requirements for the city's drainage manual, Taylor said.

"We've worked with the different property owners over the past couple months and come up with different ideas and solutions and things to be implemented in order to assist," Lindley said. "But, ultimately, we design for the City of Siloam Springs drainage manual requirements and, like I said, the phase two portion is not draining through this area."

Rissler asked if Phase 1 was the part that was causing the issues. Director Carol Smiley asked if Phase 1 is creating the problem or creating the water.

Lindley said it was and wasn't creating the water.

"The water's always been going there," Lindley said. "And so we designed a detention pond to hold back the increased runoff from the pavement, basically the pavement that was installed with phase one."

Lindley also said the pond is installed and controls the peak runoff, which is the flow rate of the water across the properties, and that is matching the pre-developed flow rate.

Director Betsy Blair asked if Phase 2, which is draining south and southeast, is creating any issues. Lindley said no. The southeast corner has the pond that handles the majority of the drainage, Lindley said.

Allen asked Lindley how many building lots were in Phase 2. When Lindley said he could not recall, Allen said there were 55 lots on Phase 2 on 10 acres. Allen also asked if that 10 acres is just where Phase 2 is.

Lindley said that sounded correct and said that it looked like 65 lots in Phase 1, and the total lots were 120.

"I don't understand how you can expect or anybody could expect that the water flowing off a bare piece of property is going to equal the same as it is now," Allen said. "Because there's some detention ponds on the northeast and southeast corners, and that it's not going to any more affect anybody to the north or to the south."

Allen also said there is a huge housing development there as well as one to the west, and all of those homes to the north and northwest of Mission Hills had been there for decades, and everyone seems to just be saying, "Sorry, part of being in progress."

"I don't see how we can claim that it's the same flow as if there was nothing built on this property," Allen said.

Lindley said the detention areas are intended to restrict flow, and that's the design of the outlet.

"Structure is designed in such a way that we analyze," Lindley said. "Here's what the peak flow is pre-development as it is a grass field. There's a number assigned to that flow rate. We didn't design the outlet structure to match or lower that flow rate."

Following more discussions, the board voted to approve the resolution.

City directors voted on and heard the following items:

Consent agenda

Approving the town hall meeting minutes for the Aug. 24 town hall.

Approving regular meeting minutes for the Sept. 5 meeting minutes.

Approving the dedication of utility easements for the 3300 block of South Elm Street.

Approving Resolution 55-23 concerning the final plat development permit for the 600-700 block of North Country Club Road.

Approving Resolution 56-23 regarding the setting of a hearing date for easement and alleyway vacation for the 800 block of East Jefferson Street.

Approving pre-agenda meeting minutes from the Sept. 13 pre-agenda meeting.

Resolutions

Approving Resolution 52-23 regarding the final plat development permit for 2603 South Lincoln Street.

Approving Resolution 53-23 concerning the 2000 block of Dawn Hill Road.

Tabling Resolution 57-23 concerning the approval of the MOU Runway Group.

Staff reports

Administrator's report