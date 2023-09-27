Cherokee Nation holds ribbon cutting for Chewey waterline

WATTS, Okla. -- Representatives from the Cherokee Nation and the state of Oklahoma gathered for the ribbon cutting of the Chewey waterline on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The Chewey waterline was built to provide safer and more reliable public water to the community of Chewey, said Deputy Chief Bryan Warner.

Three entities, the Cherokee Nation Respond Recover Rebuild Act, Indian Health Service and the Oklahoma Water Resources Board came together to fund the $2 million project.

Oklahoma Deputy Secretary of State Canan Duncan emceed the event which was also attended by Cherokee District 7 councilor Joshua Sam, Oklahoma Secretary of Energy and Environment Ken McQueen and Rear Admiral Travis Watts, the Oklahoma Area Director for Indian Health Services.

"I want you to think about these three things that have bound here together and met here in this community of Chewey. Oklahoma," Warner said. "Something a place that understands Cherokee community values and what it means to build one another up. If you look at all the list of Cherokee community values, it's all about what you do for someone else, what we do for one another, how we come together to do for all of our communities."

Warner called Chewey a special community for not just the individuals that live there but also for the leadership of the Cherokee Nation, Indian Health Service and Oklahoma Water Resources Board. Warner led everyone in prayer before concluding his speech.

Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr, addressed the crowd next. He began by saying this is what the Cherokee Nation ought to be doing: reaching out to communities irrespective of their size and making sure they are lifted up.

Chewey is a special community for the chief, Hoskin said, because the first time he came to Chewey everyone rallied around a citizen who had cancer and provided for their needs.

Not long after Chewey was hit with a flood.

"I was really struck by how this community responded," Hoskin said. "This community believes in grass roots organizing. They believe in keeping what it means to be a Cherokee from Chewy alive, that it means something and that it ought to mean something."

The Chewey Waterline project is special for a couple of reasons one of which is the partnership between the United States, the state of Oklahoma and the Cherokee Nation, something which Hoskin feels should be happening across Indian country, he said.

Following more remarks from different attendees the ribbon cutting was held and Hoskin turned on the water at the pipe to demonstrate how the new pipeline works.