Cross country teams finish second in Clarksville

The Siloam Springs boys cross country team finished second at the University of the Ozarks Eagles High School Invitational on Thursday in Clarksville.

Pea Ridge won the meet with 36 points, followed by Siloam Springs 41, Fort Smith Northside 108, Greenland 121, Dardanelle 133, Ozark 164, Decatur 173, St. Paul 178 and Subiaco Academy 206.

Nathan Hawbaker placed second with a time of 16 minutes, 26.24 seconds with Chance Cunningham taking third at 16:41.92.

Corbett Stephenson finished seventh at 17:57.12, while Sebastian Romero took 16th at 18:42.68, Noah Granderson 17th at 19:00.88, Jakin Matchell 18th at 19:19.50 and Blake Kuykendall 20th at 19:22.51 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Elliott Jones finished 26th at 19:54.76, while Zane Pickering was 33rd at 20:42.00, Morgan Lloyd 46th at 21:34.57 and Max Roebuck 54th at 22:19.12.

Varsity girls

The Siloam Springs varsity girls placed second in the meet.

Pea Ridge won the girls meet with 26 points, followed by Siloam Springs 34, Fort Smith Northside 76 and Decatur 106.

Claire Jagger took second overall at 21:37.29 with Avery Carter placing sixth at 23:47.05.

Gracie Floyd placed 10th at 24:52.52, with Liz Humphries placing 14th at 25:52.76, Ava Scarberough 17th at 26:17.15, Estela Gonzalez 19th at 26:36.40 and Laura Fields 21st at 26:52.93 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Ava Jones placed 24th at 27:46.69, while Malia Lykins was 41st at 31:04.29, Danielle Weilnau 44th at 32:01.05 and Maggie Roebuck 51st at 39:45.30.

Junior high boys

Siloam Springs won the junior high race with a score of 32.

Fayetteville Ramay was second at 51, followed by Dardanelle 89, Pea Ridge 102, Subiaco Academy 134, Fort Smith Darby 209, Stuttgart 210, Clarksville 218, Lamar 227 and St. Paul 248.

Gaige Thompson was the top overall runner at 11:00.02, while Cooper Bunker was second at 11:02.52.

Nico Lloyd placed sixth at 11:53.67 with River Hall 10th at 12:03.54, Zane Ellington 13th at 12:04.80, Truett Cunningham 14th at 12:19.96 and Leo Hernandez 16th at 12:20.49 to complete the Panthers' top seven scores.

Parker Watson placed 19th at 12:26.80 with Felix Xiong 21st at 12:34.39, Roman Dees 24th at 12:37.48, Melvin Chavez 25th at 12:44.41, Kobe Rogers 41st at 13:35.07, Coleson Blackfox 44th at 13:38.34, Nathan Palmer 46th at 13:43.02, Eli Nofire 48th at 13:46.60 and Efrain Garcia 51st at 13:50.90.

Cooper Watson ran a time of 13:53.32, Kolson Rogers 14:08.55, Oliver Posey 14:24.65, Gabe Stephens 14:34.23 and Waylon Lackey 15:09.43.

Also running for Siloam Springs were Kale Jackson 15:27.30, Jasper Franco 16:38.67, Drake Turner 17:04.61, Jude Stratman 17:09.53, Braxton Flores 17:38.54 and Crosby Beeks 19:27.46.

Junior high girls

The Siloam Springs junior high girls took second place overall.

Fayetteville Ramay won the meet with 18 points, followed by Siloam Springs 50, Pea Ridge 65, Stuttgart 126 and Clarksville 127.

Kagean Vandyke placed third at 13;12.34, while Amelie Seauve took seventh at 14:04.79 and Sawyer Smith ninth at 14:21.97.

Hannah Luttrell took 16th at 15:27.21 with Presley LaBeff in 18th at 15;41.27, Natalie Nichols 21st at 15:56.98 and Jane Anglin 22nd at 15:58.82 to complete the Lady Panthers' top seven scores.

Anne Claborn placed 23rd at 16:00.01, while Ashlyn Salinas was 27th at 16:50.85, Sidney Burns 47th at 18:52.29, Brayleigh Scarberough 49th at 19:01.28 and Mataya Lykins 65th at 22:02.27.