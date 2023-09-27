Golf season ends for SSHS teams

The Siloam Springs golf teams' seasons came to an end Tuesday in the 5A-West Conference Tournament at Big Creek Golf & Country Club in Mountain Home.

The top three teams advance to the state tournament along with a few top finishers not on state qualifying teams.

The Siloam Springs boys finished eighth out of eight teams.

Mountain Home won the conference championship with a 324, followed by Harrison 328, Russellville 331, Van Buren 338, Alma 370, Greenbrier 370, Greenwood 380 and Siloam Springs 425.

A.J. Moore shot an 87 and tied for 15th overall to lead Siloam Springs.

Jaxson Devoe shot 106, while Landon Pool carded a 113, Coleman Wilcox 119 and Corbin Crook 133.

Van Buren's J.D. Frederiksen was the individual conference champion at 71.

On the girls side, Siloam Springs finished fifth overall.

Russellville won the conference championship with a 242, followed by Greenwood 318, Mountain Home 321, Harrison 333, Siloam Springs 364 and Greenbrier 369.

Alma and Van Buren did not have enough players to field a team score.

Reese Sutulovich shot a 107 to lead the Lady Panthers, while Bailey Church shot 128 and Sawyer Smith 129.

Susanna Manns of Russellville was the girls individual champion with a 75.