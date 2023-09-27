Manage Subscription
Helping with the town’s park

by Marc Hayot | September 27, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader West Siloam Springs mayor Rhonda Wise (third from left) poses with director of public works Waylon Chandler, Vice Mayor Linda Dixon, Cherokee nation speaker Mike Shambaugh, and Police Chief Larry Barnett on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Cedar Park Community Center. Shambaugh presented the town of West Siloam Springs with a $75,000 check for improvements to Cedar Park.

West Siloam Springs mayor Rhonda Wise poses with director of public works Waylon Chandler, Vice Mayor Linda Dixon, Cherokee nation speaker Mike Shambaugh, and Police Chief Larry Barnett on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Cedar Park Community Center. Shambaugh presented the town of West Siloam Springs with a $75,000 check for improvements to Cedar Park.

