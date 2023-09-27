Manage Subscription
Is God really pro-life?

by Oren Piper Siloam Springs | September 27, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

"The Test for an Unfaithful Wife" -- This is the heading preceding Numbers 5:11-31 in the NIV. Verse 11 states, 'Then the Lord said to Moses', the rest of the chapter (verses 12-31) quotes the omniscient God of the universe speaking directly and audibly to Moses. Those verses describe a very detailed and convoluted ritual to be performed by a priest to determine if a man's wife has been unfaithful as the husband suspects.

If the woman has had sexual relations with another man, God gives these instructions to Moses verses 21-22, "the priest is to put the woman under this curse -- "may the Lord cause you to become a curse among your people when he makes your womb miscarry and your abdomen swell. May this water that brings a curse enter your body so that your abdomen swells or your womb miscarries."

If God is omniscient and knows everything, he knows whether the woman was unfaithful and could simply have told Moses, "She has not been unfaithful." Or "She has been unfaithful, and I will make her miscarry (abort) the child I know is in her womb."

God is clearly quoted in verse 27, saying that if she has been unfaithful He will indeed cause her to become a curse, "her abdomen will swell and her womb will miscarry, and she will become a curse."

Throughout the Old Testament, God controls human reproduction.

"Worship the Lord your God, and his blessing will be on your food and water. I will take away sickness from among you, and none will miscarry or be barren." Exodus 23:25-26.

"Ephraim's (Israel) greatness and glory will be gone. It will fly away like a bird. Women will no longer have children. They will not be able to get pregnant. But suppose they do have children. Then I will kill every one of them." Here God is being quoted by the human author of Hosea 9:11-12 NIRV.

Is his God the same God you have been told is pro-life? Or is this the God of the Bible you have never heard of in Sunday School, or in a sermon or in your Bible study group?

Don't be a simpleton. Study the scriptures, not just the ones that will confirm what some church teaches because they want your money. Read ALL the scriptures and THINK about what they really say.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs

Print Headline: Is God really pro-life?

