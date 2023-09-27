JBU volleyball sweeps Central Christian, Langston

After a narrow first-set win, the John Brown University volleyball team cruised in the final two sets to record a sweep (26-24, 25-15, 25-13) of Central Christian, Kansas on Friday (Sept. 22) night inside Bill George Arena.

Down 20-18 late in the first, a pair of kills from junior Taylor Golmen helped jump-start a 6-3 comeback that gave the Golden Eagles a 24-23 advantage. After tying the set at 24, the Tigers recorded consecutive miscues to hand John Brown the 1-0 advantage.

It was all Golden Eagles after that as the host hit .313 over the last two frames and JBU notched its sixth straight-sets sweep of the season.

"I was proud of our team's effort tonight against a very scrappy Central Christian team," head coach Ken Carver said. "The first set was a back-and-forth affair, but after a timeout, our team responded and showed poise down the stretch and secure the first set win. After the first set, our team continued to get stronger and play better the remainder of the match.

"While we had a few too many service errors for my liking, our aggressive serving helped to keep the Central Christian offense at bay and forced them to play out of system the majority of the match. Our back row defenders worked hard to put their out-of-system shots back into rhythm and tempo and allow our setters to run a very spread offense."

After 12 ties and four lead changes in the first, John Brown trailed only once the rest of the match.

Junior middles Erin Mullins (.308) and Golmen (.333) each hit over .300, with Golmen launching a team-leading eight kills. Mullins contributed four kills in a balanced offensive attack to accompany four block-assists. Freshman Cora Roweton added six in the win.

"Taylor and Erin were very efficient in terminating the sets they were getting," Carver added. "I was pleased to see with all of the players we played and utilizing all three setters, that our offense was consistent throughout the entire match."

Senior Morgan Fincham ran the offense to the tune of 16 assists, while junior Emma DeSanti added 11 helpers. In the back row, junior Grace Barfknecht scooped 14, while senior Savanna Riney and junior Julie Milligan each added an even 10 digs. Milligan added three aces from the service line.

The John Brown offense hit at a .264 (37-9-106) clip, and limited the Tigers (4-11, 1-6) to a mere .025 (29-26-118), including a -.125 efficiency in the third set.

Amanda Dotter and Kamryn Vanatta each posted nine terminations for Central Christian.

JBU 3, Langston 0

The Golden Eagles recorded another home sweep Saturday 25-16, 25-16, 25-13 against Langston (Okla.) at Bill George Arena.

Savanna Riney and Taylor Golmen each had nine kills to lead the Golden Eagles (12-7, 5-3 Sooner Athletic), while Erin Mullins had seven.

Morgan Fincham had three aces, while Julie Milligan and Mia Baedke each had two.

Mullins and Golmen each had three blocks, while Fincham had 15 assists, Sara Welch 11 assists and Emma DeSanti eight assists.

Milligan led defensively with 20 digs, while Baedke had 13 digs.

Lauren Kollier led Langston (1-4, 0-8) with seven kills, while Ashaqwaye McThomas had 16 assists, Leah McCall 18 digs.

Up next

JBU is back in action Wednesday at Mid-America Christian, followed by a road match Thursday at Science & Arts (Okla.).