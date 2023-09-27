Lady Panthers fall to Van Buren, Russellville

Van Buren volleyball coach Brent Reeves said his team has been playing well lately, and that continued Thursday night.

The Lady Pointers (7-10, 3-3 5A-West) put together a 3-0 win (25-16, 25-17, 25-20) over Siloam Springs in 5A-West Conference play in Panther Arena.

"I think the last five or six games we've played really well, we've found the right chemistry," Reeves said. "I think they are gelling pretty good. You try to attack with the serve or with an attack to try to keep everybody out of system. I thought we did a pretty good job with that tonight.

"We've got some pretty good attackers. I just think we're clicking and we've found the right chemistry and I think they're getting better every game it seems like."

Van Buren put together a 7-1 run in the opening set to turn a 12-11 deficit into an 18-13 lead, then scored five out of the last six points to claim the set.

The Lady Pointers scored the first five to begin the second set, but Siloam Springs (7-5, 2-4) responded to grab a 10-9 lead. But again Van Buren responded with an 8-2 spurt to lead 17-12 and against pushed to earn the win.

The Lady Pointers stayed in the lead much of the third set, but couldn't break away from Siloam Springs. Van Buren managed to keep the lead though and scored three in a row for a 23-17 lead and the Lady Pointers closed out the match with the 25-20 win.

Aubrie McGhee led the Lady Pointers with 11 kills, while Avery Smith added nine. Setter Aspen Cone also contributed 10 assists. The Lady Pointers also only missed two serves in the entire match.

Lillian Wilkie and Jetta Broquard led Siloam Springs with nine kills each, while Story Castagna added six. Aveary Speed led the Lady Panthers with five blocks (two solos). Sophomore Haley Thomas dished out 19 assists and Trinity Collette contributed 15 digs. Broquard added eight.

Siloam Springs Coach Carrie Thammarath said her team needs to be more consistent.

"We make great plays and we make great serves," Thammarath said. "We make great passes. We've just got to have that consistent piece and we're working on that. I think we just didn't play a well-rounded game. We had some times where yeah we struggled with communication in the back row and moving in the back row. But there were a lot of times we made those good passes and we didn't put the ball away. Or we made the great swing and we missed the serve. It was all pieces of the game really.

"Van Buren, they served well and they hit well. A lot of ownership goes to them for playing a solid game and a well-rounded game, and we just didn't play the well-rounded game that we would have liked."

Russellville 3, Siloam Springs 1

Russellville improved to 5-0 in the 5A-West Conference with a 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, 25-14 win at Siloam Springs on Tuesday.

Lillian Wilkie led Siloam Springs with 13 kills, while Jetta Broquard and Story Castagna each had 12, Mesa Broquard six and Aveary Speed three kills and one block.

Haley Thomas had 30 assists, four aces and eight digs for the Lady Panthers, while Trinity Collette led defensively with 25 digs, Cenzi Johnson 21, Chaney Stanaland 14 and Jetta Broquard 12.

Johnson and Jetta Broquard also had two aces.

Tri-Match at Farmington

The Lady Panthers went 1-1 at a Tri-Match at Farmington on Saturday, losing 2-1 to Farmington and beating Lavaca 2-0.

The Lady Panthers won the first set against Farmington 25-22 before dropping the next two 25-20, 15-12.

Jetta Broquard had 10 kills, while Lillian Wilkie had five, Story Castagna three and Aveary Speed, Mesa Broquard and Haley Thomas each with two.

Thomas also had 18 assists.

Wilkie had one solo block and two assisted blocks, while Speed had one solo and one assisted.

Wilkie had three aces and Jetta Broquard one.

Trinity Collette led with 18 digs, while Cenzi Johnson had 10, Chaney Stanaland eight and Jetta Broquard seven.

The Lady Panthers wept Lavaca 25-19, 25-10.

Wilkie had seven kills, while Jetta Broquard and Speed each had six, Castagna four and Ruth Hansen three.

Thomas had 21 assists. Johnson had two aces and Jetta Broquard and Collette each with one.

Collette led defensively with seven digs and Johnson six, Stanaland and Thomas three digs and Jetta Broquard two.

Up next

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play at Harrison on Tuesday. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers host Mountain Home on Thursday in 5A-West Conference action.