Obituaries

Gloria Ann McEnroe, born Aug. 29, 1934, in St. Louis, died at her home in Siloam Springs on Sept. 25, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Kenneth M. McEnroe, and later, by her long-time companion, Robert Gray.

She is survived by her daughters, Cathi Coleman (Bob), Dena Dickinson (Gary) and Jamie Henderson (Jackie), and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Gloria studied interior design at Washington University and was an accomplished collector of antiques. However, she spent most of her life in service to others, primarily as a healthcare and hospital volunteer, having attained her 10,000-hour pin as a hospital auxilian and serving as president of the Arkansas Hospital Auxiliary Association. She particularly enjoyed overseeing the Candy Stripers program at Siloam Springs Hospital for many years. Gloria was the author of several articles published in national, state and local hospital publications, and was frequently a featured speaker at meetings of those organizations.

She spent many happy hours singing in the choir, serving on the board of trustees, and teaching and participating in Sunday school at First United Methodist Church of Siloam Springs.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, at First Methodist Church, 325 E. Twin Springs, Siloam Springs.

The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 201 N.E. Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712, or to the charity of your choice.

