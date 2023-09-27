Manage Subscription
On Tap

by Staff Reports | September 27, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.

Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Mid-America Christian^7 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Science & Arts^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^7 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison^4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison^6:30 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs at Russellville^7 p.m.

Ketchum at Colcord^7 p.m.

Morris at Kansas^7 p.m.

Watts at Bluejacket^7 p.m.

Oaks at Wilson-Henryetta^7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Southwestern Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.

Southwestern Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

SSHS at Chile Pepper Festival^9 a.m.

JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY

SSMS at Chile Pepper Festival^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at RV Tourn.^TBA

Monday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs JV^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Ark. Tech/Russellville

5A-West Conf. Tourn.^TBA

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at VB Northridge^4/4:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 8th at VB Northridge^5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Wayland Baptist at JBU men^5 p.m.

Wayland Baptist at JBU women^7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

at Ark. Tech/Russellville

5A-West Conf. Tourn.^TBA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.

The sports editor is responsible for the writing and display of the news and features in the sports section of the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. If you have any questions or suggestions or to report scores or calendar listings, call (479) 202-9255. To fax, dial (479) 202-9309. To write, mail to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader sports department, 151 Highway 412 E. Suite B, Siloam Springs, AR 72761. When reporting scores, please leave a phone number.

