ON TAP
Editor's Note: Area coaches, please report schedule changes and game results to the Siloam Springs Herald-Leader. Phone (479) 202-9255, FAX (479) 202-9309, or e-mail [email protected].
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Mid-America Christian^7 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Science & Arts^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Mountain Home at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
VB Butterfield at Siloam Springs 7th^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^7 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Harrison^4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at Harrison^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Harrison^6:30 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs at Russellville^7 p.m.
Ketchum at Colcord^7 p.m.
Morris at Kansas^7 p.m.
Watts at Bluejacket^7 p.m.
Oaks at Wilson-Henryetta^7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Southwestern Christian at JBU women^5 p.m.
Southwestern Christian at JBU men^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
SSHS at Chile Pepper Festival^9 a.m.
JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY
SSMS at Chile Pepper Festival^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at RV Tourn.^TBA
Monday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs JV^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Ark. Tech/Russellville
5A-West Conf. Tourn.^TBA
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Prairie Grove at Siloam Springs 8th^5:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at VB Northridge^4/4:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 8th at VB Northridge^5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Van Buren^6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Wayland Baptist at JBU men^5 p.m.
Wayland Baptist at JBU women^7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
at Ark. Tech/Russellville
5A-West Conf. Tourn.^TBA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Alma at Siloam Springs^5:30 p.m.
