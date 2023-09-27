OPINION: Five ways to minimize psoriasis flareups

Chances are, even if you haven't developed psoriasis, you've at least heard commercials about it. That's because the condition affects 7.5 million people in the U.S.

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition and autoimmune disorder that causes abnormally rapid cell regeneration and results in red, scaly and itchy patches of skin. It can be itchy and sore and cause people to feel embarrassed or self-conscious, though it is not contagious. It is most commonly seen on the elbows, knees, scalp and lower back, but can occur on any body part.

Although psoriasis can affect anyone, regardless of age or gender, studies have shown that people between the ages of 20 and 30 or between ages 50 and 60 are more susceptible to the condition.

Though the reason is not fully understood, experts believe it is because our immune systems weaken as we age. In addition, as we get older, our skin becomes thinner and more delicate, which means that it is more easily damaged and prone to irritation. The condition also can be genetic.

While stress can cause flare-ups, so can the weather when it gets colder. This is because cold temperatures can cause the skin to dry out, worsening existing psoriasis. Thankfully, there are five ways you can minimize flare-ups.

Avoid food triggers

It is believed that certain foods and drink can worsen symptoms of psoriasis, including alcohol, gluten, dairy, processed meats and caffeine due to high-fat content, inflammatory response and immune system suppression. However, some foods can help you stave off symptoms, such as:

Fatty fish, including salmon, mackerel, tuna and sardines.

Fruits such as berries, cherries, grapes, pears and melons.

Probiotic-rich choices like yogurt, sauerkraut, miso and kombucha.

Vegetables like cauliflower, asparagus, broccoli, kale and spinach.

Don't scratch

It can be tempting to scratch your skin when you have a psoriasis flare-up, but it's important to resist. Scratching can irritate and increase healing time. Instead, use a cool compress or topical cream to soothe the itch. Ingredients such as aloe vera, cocoa butter or coconut oil also may help.

Moisturize

Use a thick, nonirritating moisturizer that won't block your pores. Look for face and body products that have received the National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition in their product directory. Additionally, take warm (not hot) showers and baths to help reduce skin dryness. Applying moisturizer immediately after showering or bathing is a great way to lock in hydration and protect your skin from the drying effects of cold weather.

Wear loose clothing

Tight-fitting clothes can irritate already inflamed skin, worsening the condition. Opt for breathable fabrics like cotton, long-sleeved shirts and pants to protect your skin from further exposure and gloves during colder weather.

Use sun protection

Wear a wide-brimmed hat and loose-fitting clothing and apply broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF 30 or higher. Reapply the sunscreen every two hours or after swimming or sweating. Additionally, stay in the shade as much as possible during peak hours when the sun's rays are strongest.

