Siloam Springs school board approves $49 million budget, reverses decision and adds improvements to new multi-sport complex

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The School Board on Monday approved a $49 million operating budget for the 2023 to 2024 school year. The board approved the budget as presented by Superintendent Jody Wiggins and his staff.

The 2023-2024 budget expects revenue of $47.7 million from local, state and federal taxes.

The budget is an increase of $3 million or 6% over the 2022-2023 actual spending.

The board hopes to provide bonus pay for teachers later in the year, said President Brian Lamb.

Wiggins presented the budget anticipating $1.3 million lost at the end of the spending year.

But Wiggins said he felt comfortable with the $1.3 million loss because the district is still growing and has the $1.3 million in its carryover from previous years. When school districts finish the year with a positive balance, the money goes into a carryover fund that the district can use as a savings account, Wiggins explained.

Wiggins said the state requires school districts to approve budgets by Oct. 1.

The board on Monday also voted 3-1 to add features to the tennis, baseball and softball complex currently under construction -- changing its decision made Thursday during the board's regular meeting.

The board voted to spend $670,000 to provide a roof over the batting cages, lighting for the tennis courts and timers for those lights. The only exclusion was a shade structure over the tennis courts.

Had the board also approved shade for the tennis courts, district staff would have transferred $1.3 million from the operating budget to the building fund, as it will do for the additions and as was done with other spending for the complex.

The budget for salaries was increased by $3 million from the 2022-2023 school year, Wiggins said.

The LEARNS Act called for salary increases for certified staff, Wiggins explained. The state allocated the district $1.4 million for those increases.

Wiggins pointed out that the district added some of its own money to salary increases and also increased pay for classified employees such as bus drivers, custodians and food service employees.

Terri Raskiewicz, the district's chief financial officer, further explained the state provided money to increase salaries but not benefits like Social Security and insurance. The benefits added about $1.1 million to the district's salary spending, she said.

The school board was able to budget bonuses for teachers and certified staff at this time last year because district administrators knew the district would receive $650,000 based on student population growth from 2021-2022, Wiggins said.

This year's growth was not as great and will bring the district only about $250,000, he noted.

"I think we will do all we can do to give them a bonus at Christmas," Lamb said. "And I think it will end up being tied to our growth fund. We will look at it again at Christmas and see how much we've grown. It's very important, and the board will work for that."

School board member Aric Bergthold questioned an 84% growth in the special education budget. Wiggins budgeted $836,000, with last year's year-end spending at just $228,000.

Raskiewicz explained the district starts the budget with all expected spending earmarked in the budget. But as federal, state, grant and other funds come to the district, she puts that money into the budget account, leaving the remainder to cover unexpected costs or go into the carryover.

Shane Patrick, an assistant superintendent for the district, noted that as the student population in the district increases, so does the population of children needing special education services. And the district is seeing students with increased needs, he said.

The district added three new positions in the special education department this year, Patrick said. And the district turned away some students last year when Siloam Springs' resources could not serve them.

"I don't need a line item by line item explanation," said Grant Loyd, a school board member. "It trust you in whatever new things you need or things you need to change.

"But what's important for the district is for the budget to balance. And what does that look like, with all the moving over here and moving over there."

Wiggins and Raskiewicz agreed that, with the addition of the carryover money to pay for sports complex improvements, the budget is balanced.

Loyd recused himself from the vote about the improvements to the sports complex as his company was involved in the bidding process for the complex. He also removed himself from the room during the discussion.