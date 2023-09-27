State bus driver of the year tools around Siloam Springs

The wheels on the bus go round and round with Doug Chastain in the driver's seat.

Chastain, a Siloam Springs School District driver, was named the Arkansas School Bus Driver of the Year by the Arkansas Association of Pupil Transportation.

Chastain has driven a bus in Arkansas for 45 years, he said. He started driving in 1978 in the Benton School District.

Chastain said he was 20 years old and a brand new teacher. The teacher in the room next door told him driving a bus would earn him some extra money.

Chastain was a choir teacher for 18 years in Benton, he said, and another 20 years in Siloam Springs.

This year and the nine before it, Chastain has driven a short route in the northern part of the city, he said.

Steve Avery, supervisor in the school district's transportation department, said Chastain also drives a shuttle of about 45 kindergarteners in the afternoon before his regular route. Chastain drives the shuttle by himself, Avery said with a note of amazement in his voice.

"Have you ever been around kindergarteners," Avery asked.

"I know the kids and I know their parents," Chastain said, "so I don't have any problems."

He said some of his current bus riders are the children of former students.

"He's always been outstanding with the students," Avery said. "And he puts the kids first."

"He's driven students for tons of field trips and has driven students all over."

Avery listed the volleyball team, band, and other competitions.

Avery continued to say Chastain is a model employee. He arrives early and mentors younger drivers, Avery said.

"And if we ask him to do something, he always agrees, and it doesn't matter what's involved," Avery concluded. "He says, 'Can do, chief.'"

Chastain, 67, said he has no plans to quit driving.

"It's something that just gets your blood," he said. "I've always felt like it was a part of me, who I was, and it has stayed with me."

Chastain also has remained involved with the schools after his retirement at 38 years in teaching.

He works the scoreboard for Siloam Springs' volleyball team and announces the football games.

Chastain also has written a column for the Herald-Leader for the last few years.

"And I work as the groundskeeper at Camp Siloam," Chastain said. "I mow the grass."

Chastain said he never dreamed he would be recognized as the best bus driver in the state.

"There are hundreds of thousands of bus drivers," he said.

"I'm so humbled by this. It's an incredible honor."