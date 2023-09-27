State’s FOI debate rages on, with no ‘truce’ in sight

The special session of the state Legislature ended a week ago, but the 'after effects' if you are Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders still linger.

It wasn't enough to again offer a tax break for high end wage earners and a "credit" to those who make more than the average Arkansas public school teachers, policeman, fireman and most public servants, but still her tax break passed.

So did a few other minute laws that the nation's youngest governor wished to be passed.

But she did not get what she really wanted.

Nor did her minions, like state Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, the president pro tempore of the state Senate. He didn't get his way on the FOI.

Hester, like always, was "carrying the water" for someone else – this time at the behest of our governor, to severely "gut" the state's Freedom of Information Act.

The young'uns to the FOI fight spouted the old "aging law" scheme for many to digest.

The Freedom of Information Act has been on the books almost 60 years and for the last 20 years under vigorous assault from all corners – those serving in state and local governments.

There was a working papers exemption from the bill's first inception almost 60 years ago. But now, suddenly, our governor and some other cabinet level folks want to exchange proposals, paperwork, emails, texts and other forms of communication alleging "ways" to keep the future workings of bills, ordinances, acts, executive orders, etc., all from the prying eyes of the public.

This is not a joke.

If the current administration wants to exempt itself from a law on the books of the state, and leave the state open to a lawsuit, under this new proposal, all it must do is enlist legal counsel, be it the state's attorney general or other legal counsel, to hold this proposal a "secret" from prying eyes of the public and the press.

The real key to all of this is that our current attorney general seems to only want to do exactly what the governor asks of him. One gets the distinct impression not only does he parrot her exact dogma, but he clearly hears that dog whistle when summoned to the governor's office.

Other state elected officials, you can be sure, got the same marching orders as our attorney general and lieutenant governor from the chief executive office, "go against me and you will be primaried."

That was the same horror that members of the Legislature felt in the recent special session that was more contentious than any recent full or special session of memory.

A cynic of Arkansas could conclude that "evil forces against the public's right to know" tried to have their way in the session. More than a few members of the General Assembly felt the enormous pressure from the governor's office, the far right as the Conduit crowd and even those few, but left leaning public interest groups and individuals fighting for the FOI to be left alone.

Many had felt they had gone to a hellish place for those miserable three days; it was like a place between heaven and hell, the place they found themselves in a spot filled with dissonance and a loud cacophony of ruinous threats, innuendo and outright hatred of others in very the same room.

And in the end, our governor and such inept, fitful followers and Sen. Hester, squeezed out a bill many of those who should be working with the governor, gave her only a pure sample to be defeated at one's own game of fear and loathing.

Arkansas needs the FOI to remain intact, or else we may be watching the final days of a government held accountable to the public exists in our state.

I'm not one for stepping backward in how this state is being run? Are you?

Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at maylon[email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.