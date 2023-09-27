Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Newsletters Where to Buy Opinion Sports Religion Business Features Photos Contact Us
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Teaching the next generation about America

by Marc Hayot | September 27, 2023 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Siloam Springs Republican Women Secretary Laura Olson (left) poses with, Vice President Becky Eyberg, Intermediate Principal Tracy Yocham, Chaplain Helen Garst, former President Christy Barnett and former Public Relations Ann Lowerre on Sept. 8 at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School. The Republican Women donated pocket Constitutions to the students of the Intermediate School.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Republican Women Secretary Laura Olson (left) poses with, Vice President Becky Eyberg, Intermediate Principal Tracy Yocham, Chaplain Helen Garst, former President Christy Barnett and former Public Relations Ann Lowerre on Sept. 8 at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School. The Republican Women donated pocket Constitutions to the students of the Intermediate School.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Republican Women Secretary Laura Olson (left) poses with, Vice President Becky Eyberg, Intermediate Principal Tracy Yocham, Chaplain Helen Garst, former President Christy Barnett and former Public Relations Ann Lowerre on Sept. 8 at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School. The Republican Women donated pocket Constitutions to the students of the Intermediate School.

Photo submitted Siloam Springs Republican Women Secretary Laura Olson (left) poses with, Vice President Becky Eyberg, Intermediate Principal Tracy Yocham, Chaplain Helen Garst, former President Christy Barnett and former Public Relations Ann Lowerre on Sept. 8 at the Siloam Springs Intermediate School. The Republican Women donated pocket Constitutions to the students of the Intermediate School.

Print Headline: Teaching the next generation about America

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Variance request leads to $32,000 fine for citizen
by Marc Hayot
Hispanic Heritage Festival Celebrates local culture
by Marc Hayot
State bus driver of the year tools around Siloam Springs
by Laurinda Joenks
Wilkerson sworn in as new trustee
by Marc Hayot
Siloam Springs school board approves $49 million budget, reverses decision and adds improvements to new multi-sport complex
by Laurinda Joenks
ADVERTISEMENT