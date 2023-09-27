Tennis teams compete against Harrison, Greenbrier

The Siloam Springs tennis teams competed in a tri-match against Harrison and Greenbrier on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Russellville.

Siloam Springs boys defeated Harrison 3-1, while the girls tied Harrison 2-2.

The boys tied with Greenbrier 2-2, while Greenbrier won the girls match 3-1.

Girls

Leading the way for the Siloam Springs on the girls side were seniors Ava Anglin and Mirabel Riley winning both of their doubles matches to run their conference record to 8-2.

"Our girls doublers team, Ava and Mirabel, are a great team out there," said head coach Alex Dumas. "Their chemistry is fun to watch."

Silvie Reid beat Harrison's Chloe Hubbard 8-5 at No. 1 singles, while Isabella Anglin lost 8-1 to Emelia Bell at No. 2 singles.

Riley and Ava Anglin defeated Shawna Venegas and Brinkley Dove 8-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Matalie Pharr and Emma Fidler lost to Abigail Hicks and Kennedi Campbell 8-2.

Against Greenbrier, Reid lost 8-6 at No. 1 singles to Grace price, while Korbyn Briggs lost 8-4 to Lillian Sorrells.

Riley and Anglin defeated Greenbrier's team of Smithson and Andrews 8-2.

Pharr and Fidler lost 9-8 to Ella Spears and Riley McCuan.

Boys

On the boys side sophomores Eli Mann and Bennett Naustvik continued their winning ways, winning both of their matches to run their record to 8-2.

"They've come a long way in a short amount of time." said volunteer coach Kelly Junkermann. "This is their first year of competitive tennis, and they really are understanding what it takes to win."

Against Harrison, Nico Anglin dfeeated Landon McKinney 8-2 at No. 1 singles

Braden Ratliff defeated Grant Bennett 8-5 at No. 2 singles.

Bryan Tran and Zeke Becan lost to Wyatt Mahoney and Kale Thomason 8-5 at No. 1 doubles.

Naustvik and Mann defeated Stephen Kahn and Grean Rogers 8-2.

Against Greenbrier, Nico Anglin was defeated John Ashworth 8-5 at No. 1 singles, while Cruz Wilcox was defeated by Braden Ratliff 8-3 at No. 2 singles.

Tran and Becan defeated Braxton Collins and Taylor Crum 8-3 at No. 1 doubles, while Naustvik and Mann defeated Cooper Myatt and Blake Buell 8-3.

The Panthers and Lady Panthers were back in action at home Tuesday against Greenwood. Results were not available at presstime.