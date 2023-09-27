Variance request leads to $32,000 fine for citizen

A citizen requesting a variance for a new porch ended up with a $32,000 fine during the Board of Adjustment's meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

When Jimmy Lewis, the citizen building the new porch, began his construction, he failed to obtain a permit. The two options Lewis had were to apply for a variance or pay a fine of $32,000, according to Maegan Thomas, Planner 1.

Commissioners of the Board of Adjustment voted down the variance because Thomas said in her presentation that the staff did not find a hardship because of a lack of unique qualities for the property, nullifying the need for a variance.

"The request is to allow the front porch to encroach into the 25-foot front setback by 13 feet," Thomas said.

When it was discovered that there was no permit attached to the project, a stop work order was issued by the city, and further work was pending the approval of the variance, Thomas said.

"The issue with the porch has nothing to do with the gable design or that there is a porch at all," Thomas said. "The issue remains that the proposed structure is creating an encroachment, and any type of extension into the front yard would be treated in the same manner."

After Thomas' presentation, Board of Adjustment Chairperson J. W. Smith asked if there were any comments from the audience.

Bobby Reed of Grand Savings Bank spoke first. Reed said he is Lewis' banker. He also said he was unaware Lewis was constructing a new porch and Lewis was unaware that he needed a permit.

"I don't mean to apologize for him," Reed said. "But this has caused some issues with water damage now that he's going to have to correct."

Smith then shifted gears and asked for the other commissioners of the board of adjustment to comment. Kevin Williams was the first to comment. Williams asked if the variance was denied, would Lewis have to tear down the porch he was working on.

Thomas said there were two options available for Lewis: pay the fine or obtain a variance. Rennard asked Thomas how much the fine was.

Thomas said when the building official ran the total, which is based on the total square footage of the home the amount came to $32,000.

"I talked to the building official before the meeting," Thomas said. "They ran the numbers on it, but there's different ways to interpret it."

Williams asked if it was originally written for house construction and setbacks. Thomas said she couldn't speak to what the original intent of the code was when it was written.

City Attorney Jay Williams said he wasn't around when the code was originally written but believes that the intent was to apply it to house-sized projects. He also said the way it is written, the violation is based on the size of the house.

Jay Williams also said one thing that came up in staff discussion was the overhang the property had over the door and could the design be enlarged and the design changed. If the overhang were like a canopy or something like that, then it would not count as an encroachment.

Rennard said mistakes are made but also called attention to the item where the board's approval is in keeping with the spirit of the code, and the setback variance is not expected to impact property values because it permits a porch and a similar design.

"I think we're caught up in a spot there where we could make a one-time exception and not charge $32,000, or we have to look at does it set up a perception that we're going to allow it everywhere," Rennard said.

Smith said he struggled with this but acknowledged that approving the variance will open a Pandora's Box for residents who want to build similar projects on their homes.

Permit Technician Wade Baker added a couple of other points. First, the board of adjustment cannot consider the project's look because it cannot be approved based on appearance.

Baker said, that because the variance is tied to the footing of the house because of the way it was constructed, there is nothing keeping anybody from enclosing the porch and adding it to the enclosed portion of the house.

"So it's not simply a porch setback," Baker said. "It is a front setback variance."

Kevin Williams asked if there was another circumstance to approve the variance other than hardship. Thomas said the criteria are laid out in the staff report.

Board of Adjustment commissioner Tom Montgomery said the design of the porch shows that it is eight feet protruding from the house.

Montgomery also said the setback for the porch is 25 feet, and Lewis is saying the total protrusion is 13 feet and asked if the house already sets into the setback five feet.

Thomas said the property is already non-conforming as it is, and now the owner is trying to further its non-conformance.

Lewis said he was just going off what was preexisting. The house had a carport added to the house, which was actually farther than the front porch, he said.

"I guess that's kind of my ignorance," Lewis said. "But it's it's not as far out as what it was."

Montgomery asked if this was Lewis' first time building in the city. Lewis said he is not really a builder, and he was just adding on a front porch and that he has several rental properties around town.

Kevin Williams said if his home is already non-compliant, what would it take to make the house compliant? Thomas said nothing on the front, but Lewis had the rear portion where he could extend it out from the rear.

Kevin Williams also said the $32,000 fine was unreasonable and asked what the process would be to reduce the fine. Jay Williams said he was unaware of an existing procedure by which the fine could be reduced.

"Ultimately, the formula for the fine is enacted by the board of directors," Jay Williams said. "Presumably, the board of directors could pass some sort of a resolution waiving or suspending or reducing the fine to some degree."

Jay Williams asked Lewis if the board were to grant him the variance, would he be willing to file a covenant that would be of record drawn with the property specifying that the porch would remain as is and not be enclosed, enlarged, or expanded in any way.

Smith said granting the variance would still open a Pandora's Box. Jay Williams agreed but said this would just be a measure to mitigate it somewhat, but he also said it would not make it legal.

Thomas said Lewis would have to remove the porch if he didn't pay the fine or get the variance. Board of Adjustment Commissioner Ted Song asked if Lewis could appeal the fine and go to the board.

Jay Williams said he believes so but couldn't say for sure. Thomas said the appeal has to be filed within 30 days of the decision by the planning commission, but there is a process.

Kevin Williams said, just looking at it in black and white, it does not meet the three criteria presented by the staff report prepared by Ben Rhoads, senior planner, on Aug. 7. The three criteria are:

The need for the variance arises from the uniqueness of the property not occurring in the zone.

The second condition is that the uniqueness of the property was not caused, allowed, or known prior to purchase by the owner or has existed for a minimum of 15 years.

The identified hardship relates to a measurable aspect of the property and is not financial in nature.

The variance granted is the minimum necessary to alleviate such practical difficulties or the identified undue hardship upon the owner of the property.

Lewis submitted a statement of hardship (see BREAKOUT) to his application.

The board of adjustment then voted to deny the variance with a vote of 6-1, with Commissioner Isaac McKinney voting to approve the variance.

Next, the planning commission met to discuss a code change. Thomas said The code amendment addresses lot coverage issues in the zone for lots fronting along Highway 412.

"The request is to increase the allowed lot coverage from 60 percent to 80 percent for lots meeting certain criteria," Thomas said.

Criteria the city is looking at are if the lot is abutting a principal arterial and if the land is three acres or less in size. The commissioners unanimously voted to approve the code change.