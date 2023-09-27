Walls Talk coming Sept. 30

The Siloam Springs Museum will present Walls Talk: A Historical Home Tour from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Sept. 30 at the Easterbrook/Selby House at 714 S. Madison St.

Walls Talk will feature a historical home tour of the Easterbrook/Selby House, which will feature history, stories, music, and brunch from Park House Kitchen + Bar, said Mary Nolan, the executive director of the museum.

Tickets for Walls Talk are available at https://tinyurl.com/3mx93dfw.

The house is owned by Rusty and Fran McGhee, who use it as their "football house," Fran said. The house has been in her family since it was purchased by her grandparents, Carl and Reba Easterbrook, in 1925, Fran said.

When Fran's grandmother died in 1999, she and Rusty moved in to help care for her grandfather, Fran said.

The couple bought the house a couple of years after Fran's grandfather died in 2016, Fran said. She talked about the house's history. Rusty said that Fran's parents were married in the living room around 1947.

"One of the things we think is interesting is Mr. Easterbrook had a wrecker auto repair place in downtown Siloam," Rusty said. "In fact, it was just east of Sager Creek, where you turn to go, and his slogan was 'Just East of the Brook.'"

The house has pieces from that era as well as some pieces of furniture from the old post office, Nolan said.

"There'll be several tours," Nolan said. "And then we're going to have a brunch out on the back porch and enjoy each other's company."