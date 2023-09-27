Wilkerson sworn in as new trustee

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Scott Wilkerson was sworn in as the new trustee for Ward 3 by West Siloam Springs Town Attorney Bryce Harp during the town meeting Sept. 18.

Wilkerson grew up in West Siloam Springs and expressed interest in the position. Wilkerson replaced Marty Thompson, who served on the board of trustees for 15 years until the previous town meeting Aug. 21.

During the September meeting, the municipal authority also approved an engineering proposal from LeBlanc Engineering for a casino lift station.

The lift station at the casino handles all the sewer flow from the town that gets pumped into Siloam Springs, Ark., engineering consultant Cason LeBlanc said.

"Well, it's in really bad shape," LeBlanc said. "And it's bypassing, which means it's actually leaking out of the system and (it has) rust and just lots of issues that are causing it to fail, and it needs to be replaced."

The total for the proposal is $999,000, according to a copy of the proposal. The break down for the proposal is as follows:

Mobilization, bonds and insurance in the amount of $35,000

Excavation, fill, labor, dialer testing, which is complete, in the amount of $650,000.

Gravel base -- lift station with appurtenances in the amount of $5,000.

A six-inch chain link fence with three-strand barbed wire and gates in the amount of $15,000.

Electrical in the amount of $15,000.

Moving the existing generator, new concrete pad and wiring in the amount of $20,000.

Six-inch magnetic flow meter in the amount of $10,000.

Removal/disposal of existing LS, vault, concrete and fencing in the amount of $30,000.

Tie over to existing 12-inch gravity and six-inch force main in the amount of $15,000.

Bypass pumping in the amount of $30,000.

Trenching and excavation safety system in the amount of $15,000.

Total construction costs totaled $840,000 with a 10% contingency fee in the amount of $84,000. Engineering is estimated at $55,000, project administration $15,000 and surveying $5,000.

The total amount for the project is $999,000, the proposal states.

LeBlanc discussed the cost estimate with the municipal authority.

"This is just my best estimate of what needs to be done out there," he said. "How much the replacement of the lift station is going to be, dealing with what's currently there, having to deal with all the electrical, and moving that generator."

LeBlanc then discussed funding. His fees will cover all of the engineering work that needs to be done for state approval as well as all of the documentation, permits and anything else needed, he said.

There would also be project design and construction administration included in the estimate, LeBlanc said.

Waylon Chandler, director of public works for the town, asked about having someone come out to inspect the lift station when done, LeBlanc said.

The board of trustees and municipal authority approved and heard the following items:

Approving meeting minutes for the town and municipal authority meetings for the month of August.

Hearing reports from town officials Kris Kirk, CPA; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Chandler; and LeBlanc.

Approving purchase orders for the town in August: General PO#s 49-93 in the amount of $260,810; EMS PO# 2 in the amount of $23,117; Tribal PO# 2 in the amount of $240; Park PO#s 6-7 in the amount of $560; for a grand total of $284,728.

Approving purchasing agent authorities amending the clerk's duties and maintaining policy procedures for next month's agenda.

Approving the passage of Resolution TN-2023-09-01 amending the budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year to allocate $10 from each citation for the park fund, transferring approximately $36,000 from the general fund to the parks department.

Approving the application of the town's escrow balance of $19,012 toward the premium for Policy# WCV140031207.

Approving the hiring of a mechanic to service town and municipal authority vehicles.

Approving municipal authority purchase orders for the month of August: Water PO#s 34-65 in the amount of $95,301; Street PO#s 11-23 in the amount of $14,252; Meter PO#s 7-9 in the amount of $232.

Approving a proposal on the Macadoodles site.

Approving the addition of water meter adjustments to the municipal authority agenda.