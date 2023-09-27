Wolves roll past Panthers

Play went from bad to worse quickly Friday night for the Siloam Springs football team.

An injury-riddled Panthers squad got even more so as the game progressed and meant a 54-7 loss to Lake Hamilton in 6A-West Conference play at Panther Stadium.

Siloam Springs turned the ball over on its first possession, setting up a short field for Lake Hamilton's first score. The Wolves rolled from there, rushing for eight touchdowns in a mercy rule victory.

"We had several players out," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "We knew we would have to play a perfect game to have a chance to win. Got off to a bad start, and it just seemed to snowball from there."

Siloam Springs lost a fumble on its second offensive play, and Lake Hamilton recovered at the 28.

The Wolves then manufactured a six-play scoring drive, capping with a one-yard touchdown run by Easton Hurley to take a 6-0 lead.

The Panthers (0-5, 0-3) responded by driving into Lake Hamilton territory on their next offensive possession.

Dane Marlatt hit Max Carter for a pair of seven-yard receptions, and Jed Derwin ran for 14 yards as the Panthers crossed midfield. Derwin, however, had to leave the game with a shoulder injury and didn't return.

Marlatt found Cameron Stafford for receptions of six and eight yards, respectively, and Mason Short had a four-yard run to the 25. But the drive stalled, and the Panthers turned the ball over on downs.

Lake Hamilton (3-2, 2-0) scored in five plays to go up 13-0.

Hurley hit Derryn Owen for a 11-yard pass, and Hayden Barton had a 10-yard run.

Cole Weeks then took a double handoff misdirection run for a 42-yard touchdown as the Wolves went up two scores.

The Panthers punted on their next possession from inside the five-yard line, and Lake Hamilton returned it to the 12.

That set up a 13-yard touchdown run from Barton, the first of his three rushing touchdowns in the second quarter. That put Lake Hamilton up 20-0.

Siloam Springs fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and Lake Hamilton recovered at the 21. Four plays later Barton scored again from four yards out for a 27-0 lead.

The Wolves scored again before halftime for a 33-0 lead on another four-yard touchdown run.

Lake Hamilton scored on its opening possession of the third quarter to go up 40-0 and start the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule of a running clock.

The Wolves added another touchdown at the end of the quarter to go up 47-0.

Siloam Springs scored in the fourth quarter when Marlatt threw a short screen pass to Short, and Short went 63 yards for a touchdown to make it 47-7.

The Wolves answered with a touchdown to set the final score.

Lake Hamilton finished with 328 yards of total offense, including 40 carries for 253 yards.

Barton carried 14 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns, while Dawson Trott had eight carries for 66 yards and two touchdowns.

Weeks had 50 yards on four carries and a score.

Siloam Springs was held to 148 total yards.

Short had 16 carries for 43 yards and caught two passes for 61 yards.

Marlatt completed 12 of 19 passes for 127 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Carter caught four passes for 28 yards, while Stafford had three catches for 19 yards before leaving the game with an injury.

Siloam Springs is back in action on Friday at Russellville. The Cyclones are 1-4 overall and 0-3 in conference play.

Mark Ross/Special to Herald-Leader Siloam Springs football players work to stop Lake Hamilton on Friday, Sept. 22, at Panther Stadium.

