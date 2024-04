Arrests and citations

March 25

Windell Percil Owens, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

March 26

Floyd Christopher Jones, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Anna Christine Smith, 50, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Ethan Plessie Ray Lynn, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal use of prohibited weapon.

Darvin Israel Moran-Mulato, 20, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 27

Selvin Eduardo Bardales, 39, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to register vehicle within 30 days.

March 28

Jacques Cortez Mortez Wright, 28, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Jacob David Beckett, 28, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Mack Lee, 35, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; insurance required -- minimum coverage; no drivers license; no proof of ownership.

Steve Lamont Robinson Jr, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

Bianca Leticia Castillo, 22, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 29

Ralene Nichole Gordin, 35, arrested in connection with theft of property.

Jason Caleb Williamson, 23, arrested in connection with sexual solicitation.

Tracy Renee Evans, 46, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Izahar Francisco Mercado-Roman, 25, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 30

Cesar Cruz, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

Kenneth Freed, 61, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Jimmy Lee Haddock, 84, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

March 31

Ashley Marie George, 41, cited in connection with theft of property.

Matthew Ryder Vansickle, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Isaac Nathaniel Celis Maravilla, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.