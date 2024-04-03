Community digest

Siloam Springs Chess Club

The Siloam Springs Chess Club meets at Creekside Taproom, 100-2 E. Alpine St., at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays. All levels of players are invited. A retired teacher will give free chess lessons to anyone who wishes to learn the game or improve.

Library Spring Sale

Beginning on Eclipse Day, April 8, and continuing through the Dogwood Festival to April 27, the Siloam Springs Public Library Bookstore will hold a Spring Sale on its entire stock of books, DVDs, and CDs--all ½ off.

The Bookstore, located in Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St., Siloam Springs, is open 10 a.m. -- 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. -- 1:30 p.m. Saturday. It is operated by Friends of the Library volunteers to benefit the library, especially the children's programming.

A Widow's Heart

A Widow's Heart will meet at 10:30 a.m. on April 9 at the Jone4s Building at Camp Siloam, 3600 S. Lincoln St. Siloam Springs.

Travis Cheney of the Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department will speak. Lunch will be provided, and door prizes will be available.

For more information, call Coralie Sawyer at 479-524-0060 or 479-220-8279 or Ann Masterson at 479-531-9791.

Cooking, Healthy Eating class series

The University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture will host a cooking and healthy eating class series from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on April 8, 15, 22, and 29 at the Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St. Siloam Springs.

The class series is for adults raising children or teens on a budget. People who qualify for SNAP, WIC, the free school lunch program, or other assistance are eligible for the class.

To register, contact Claudia at 501-650-6584 or [email protected].

Outdoor Farmers Market 2024

The Outdoor Farmers Market will be held from 8 a.m. to noon from May 4 to Oct. 12 at Memorial Park, 311 S. Mount Olive St. in Siloam Springs.

For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/5a6fb7kk. Apply to be a vendor apply at https://tinyurl.com/4ddc3a66.

Cornhole tournament

A cornhole tournament will be held at 2 p.m. April 20 at Creekside Taproom, 204 S. Broadway St. in Siloam Springs.

The entry fee is $30 per team. There will be two brackets --"Average Joes" and "Advanced" -- to compete in.

Registration will be at 1:30 p.m. on the day of the tournament. Proceeds will benefit downtown revitalization through the work of Main Street Siloam Springs.

Gem and Mineral Society show

The Northwest Arkansas Gem and Mineral Society annual show will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 13-14 at 1333 E. Main St. in Siloam Springs. There will be prize drawings, a silent auction, live demonstrations, exhibits and more.

For more information, visit nwarockhounds.com.

Kite Day

The Siloam Springs Parks and Recreation Department's annual Kite Day will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. April 6 at City Lake Park, 22700 Dawn Hill East Rd.

Attendees may bring their kites or create their own at the kite-making station. Vehicles from the Fire and Police departments will be on site for a Touch-a-Truck event for kids of all ages.

Family Movie Night

A Family Movie Night will be held at 7 p.m. on April 5 at the Siloam Springs Public Library, 205 E. Jefferson St.

"Space Jam" will shown. Lemonade and popcorn will be available.

Pickle Ball Club

The Siloam Springs Pickle Ball Club meets at 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at the John Brown University Walton Lifetime Health Complex. The court is reserved until noon. All skill levels are invited to play.

For more information, contact Allison Bellomy at (832) 978-2748 or at [email protected].

Library bookstore

The Siloam Springs Public Library's bookstore, 205 E. Jefferson St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Donations of books and DVDs in good condition are needed. The bookstore is operated by the Friends of the Library, and proceeds benefit the library.

Coat drive

New and gently used coats and sweaters of all sizes, especially children's sizes, are being collected for those in need. They will be distributed at the clothing giveaway at Eastgate Church of Christ from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. Items also are offered to nursing home residents and students at local schools. Snappy Dry Cleaners will clean coats. Coats can be dropped off at the office of Dr. Susan Vaughan at My Family Eye Care, 820 Stateline Road in West Siloam Springs; Snappy Dry Cleaners at 618 S. Holly St.; or Eastgate Church of Christ at 1997, U.S. 412 East. For more information, call (918) 422-5811.

Siloam Springs Bridge Club

The Siloam Springs Bridge Club plays at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month.

The club seeks new players who have a basic knowledge of the game. There are no membership fees. For more information, call (479) 524-6074 and leave a call-back message.

Hospital auxiliary

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital Auxiliary is seeking volunteers for the information desk, gift shop, SAC, and labor and delivery department. The auxiliary offers an opportunity to help the community while working three or four hours a week. Visit the hospital front desk for an application, or for more information, call (479) 957-5032.

Meals on Wheels

The Siloam Springs Senior Activity and Wellness Center needs a Meals on Wheels volunteer to deliver meals every other Thursday. The delivery route is local and takes about an hour.

For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

Manna Center thrift store

The Manna Center operates a thrift store open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds from sales of donated items help fund the pantry. Clients can shop on vouchers at no cost. Donations of household items, small appliances and gently used clothing are accepted during business hours.

The thrift store will accept credit and debit cards for purchases of $10 or more. Customers can like the thrift store on Facebook or stop by and see what the dollar item is for the week. Anything over a month old is half-price.

The emergency food pantry is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Mobile outreach programs include small communities around Northwest Arkansas and northeast Oklahoma in addition to the main campus at 670 Heritage Court in Siloam Springs.

To volunteer or for more information, call (479) 524-9825.

Senior Activity Center

The Siloam Senior Activity Center has a game room with two pool tables, a shuffleboard table, and other game tables. If you are interested in dominoes or cards, call and get your name on the list, and center staff will arrange play times. The center also does monthly field trips, group shopping trips, and going out to eat for ages 60 and older. A lunch menu and activities calendar are on the center's Facebook page. Search Siloam Springs Activity and Wellness Center. For more information, call (479) 524-5735.

American Legion Bingo

There is American Legion Bingo at the American Legion Community Hall in downtown Siloam Springs every Monday night, except for the first Monday of each month. Doors open at 5 p.m., and early bird games start at 5:30 p.m., followed by regular games at 6:30 p.m. Participants must be 18 years old to play for money, but young families are welcome. There are various prizes that tickets can be purchased for, including raffles and 50/50 drawings. The Ladies Auxiliary offers concession items for sale. Covid protocols are in place.

Fire Department feedback

The Siloam Springs Fire Department offers an emergency medical services customer survey that will allow individuals treated by a city ambulance to provide confidential feedback about their experience. Customers can provide insight and feedback into the Fire Department's performance.

People who have interacted with the city's EMS crews are asked to fill out the survey on the Fire Department page of the City's website, www.siloamsprings.com/199/Fire.

Dogwood Literacy Council

The Dogwood Literacy Council needs volunteers to become tutors. Training and materials will be provided. For more information, call (479) 524-4009.

Make your home safe, accessible

Kind at Heart Ministries offers help to make homes safe and accessible by installing ramps, widening doors, and building handrails. Financial assistance may be available. For more information, call (479) 373-6281 between 1 and 5 p.m. or email [email protected].

Tailwaggers group

Tailwaggers seeks volunteers to walk dogs and socialize cats at the Siloam Springs animal shelter. The shelter also needs donations of chewies, rawhide, cat toys, and dog harnesses. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, 1300 E. Ashley St.

For more information, call (479) 238-3612.