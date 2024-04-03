JBU, Upskill NWA partnership to help underemployed adults become nurses

John Brown University will partner with Upskill NWA to create a referral and support system to assist and support underemployed adults who want to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing, according to a news release.

The partnership will increase access and success rates of participants through a strengthened and guided recruitment, onboarding, advising and academic support process, according to the release.

The program is open to new and current JBU nursing students who meet Upskill NWA's eligibility requirements, according to the release.

"Upskill NWA is proud to partner with the esteemed John Brown University to help provide our western Benton County residents with even more support as they pursue their dreams to have a high demand, high wage career in nursing," said Carol Moralez, president and CEO of Upskill NWA.

Upskill NWA will assign each participant a career navigator to provide individual case management services to assist students, as well as cover the cost of tuition, tutoring, textbooks and supplies for each participant for the duration of their enrollment, according to the release.

JBU will assist Upskill NWA in connecting participants to supportive services at JBU and work to identify student scholarships and referrals for participants.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Upskill NWA to empower aspiring nurses," said Natasha Trotter, department chair of nursing at JBU. "Together, we aim to cultivate a nurturing environment where students can thrive and fulfill their potential in the nursing field, ultimately contributing to the betterment of healthcare and our community."

To see the eligibility requirements for the program, please visit https://upskillnwa.com/apply#eligibility-requirements.

For information on JBU's nursing program, please visit www.jbu.edu/nursing.