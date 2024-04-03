Olive and Opal host ‘Lord of the Rings’ trivia night

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Maddy Schultz (left) is shown with Trish and Joe Coleman at the 'Lord of the Rings' trivia night on March 30 at Olive and Opal. The venue held a 'Lord of the Rings trivia night centering on the first film 'The Fellowship of the Ring.'

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Maddy Schultz (left) is shown with Trish and Joe Coleman at the 'Lord of the Rings' trivia night on March 30 at Olive and Opal. The venue held a 'Lord of the Rings trivia night centering on the first film 'The Fellowship of the Ring.'

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Bernadette Keck gets ready to start the third round of 'Lord of the Rings' trivia on March 30 at Olive and Opal. The venue held a 'Lord of the Rings trivia night centering on the first film 'The Fellowship of the Ring.'

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Bernadette Keck gets ready to start the third round of 'Lord of the Rings' trivia on March 30 at Olive and Opal. The venue held a 'Lord of the Rings trivia night centering on the first film 'The Fellowship of the Ring.'

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Attendees gather for a night of 'Lord of the Rings' trivia on March 30 at Olive and Opal. The night's trivia game focused on the first movie of the trilogy 'The Fellowship of the Ring.'

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Attendees gather for a night of 'Lord of the Rings' trivia on March 30 at Olive and Opal. The night's trivia game focused on the first movie of the trilogy 'The Fellowship of the Ring.'

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Bernadette Keck gets ready to start the third round of 'Lord of the Rings' trivia on March 30 at Olive and Opal. The venue held a 'Lord of the Rings trivia night centering on the first film 'The Fellowship of the Ring.'

