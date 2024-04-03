OPINION: Discouraging ‘signs’ coming from governor as session soon begins

Is there a day that goes by of late when Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her blind-faith cohorts of Attorney General Tim Griffin and most of those who blindly follow the former President Trump's claims of election fraud is not in the news.

The release came out last week that the final legislative audit over the lectern is done and has been sent to the governor's office for a week (or two it would seem) to reply about the findings prior to the audit's formal release to the legislative committee, who asked for the fact-finding probe in the first place.

Whispers around the state Capitol are that there really was NO lectern at the start of the probe – and one has since been found and photographed and investigated – but the entire matter was an invoice to full payment for two of her friends and political consultant's expenses on the overseas trip with our governor.

Wow!

If that whisper rings true in the audit, I am not sure how the Republican Party of Arkansas, that quickly stepped in to reimburse the state, will play out in the legislative committee.

And the governor and her family and staff have not been doing her any favors in the latest 'dust-up' of election interference down in Southwest Arkansas, which is playing hotly in a GOP runoff for a state House seat.

It seems incumbent state Rep. Danny Watson of Hope, serving in his fourth term in the state House, is rumored to have 'cut' a deal with the governor and possibly her parents (remember former Gov. Mike Huckabee is a native of Hope and has very strong ties to the community). It seems Watson, seeing the end of his tenure in the state House, was angling for a "step-up" from legislative service to a paid position on the Post Prison Parole Board. That job pays about $100,000 a year, plus benefits, a car, and an office in the Hope area.

The job of state representative in Arkansas pays a base salary of $49,145 in salary and expenses.

And as a 'no brainer,' the governor appoints the Post Prison Parole Board members.

So, Watson waited until the very last minute to tell anyone he was not seeking re-election, thus opening the door for a Huckabee/Sanders handpicked state House candidate. Watson does have a background in law enforcement and knows the Southwest Arkansas landscape. Plus, Sanders says he's asked for that job before.

But some legislators in the area, especially the state Senator of that district, state Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, also the same state senator who insisted on the legislative audit for the lectern probe – was not fooled.

Another candidate or two ran and now Hickey is crying foul that Sanders is playing politics on the local level to ensure whoever wins the runoff is favorable to her.

A swift rebuke came from the governor's office to these charges, spewing venom that "no deal was made to get Rep. Watson not to run," adding expertly, "he would not be eligible to hold that position as he is in the legislature."

Watson would resign the day after the runoff no matter who wins – and thus automatically be eligible for the position and the big pay raise.

There is a concern that the Governor is a little 'miffed" about the entire matter as the public (especially in the Hope area) have been advised of this trickeration.

But that's not all affecting the governor of late.

Again, the LEARNS Act was sued in court – this time over the banning of Critical Race Theory by teachers at nowhere else than our governor's high school – Central High in Little Rock. The LEARNS Act lawsuit has now bounced from one judge to another on the federal bench with a well-known member of former Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's staff to hear the case.

Inside baseball, who knows. But one thing is for sure, the once laid-back casual time between sessions for Arkansas's governor has been less than comfortable – even with her jetting off to the Donald J. Trump rallies and the Super Bowl with her family.

--Maylon Rice is a former journalist who worked for several northwest Arkansas publications. He can be reached via email at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are those of the author.