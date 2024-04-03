OPINION: Talking politics





Hello, readers. With your indulgence today, I'm going to rant a little about politics. While I'm a political animal of sorts, I usually avoid opining on the subject because of its inflammatory nature and the fact people are rarely influenced to change their minds reading someone else's opinion. Still, I feel the need to get this off my chest, so here goes.

The rancor this year is off the charts. I didn't think things could get worse after 2016 and 2020, but I was clearly wrong. One party thinks members of the other party are unintelligent and obtuse. The members of that party think the members of the other party are evil and hateful. Given those two positions finding common ground is almost impossible.

The American system of government -- one of the best ever conceived -- has historically been based on compromise and mutual accommodation. That no longer seems possible and it is concerning.

A pet peeve I have with regard to political debates is the tendency some people have to call other people "Nazis."(This is a reference to National Socialists who held power in Germany between 1933 and 1945.) It seems to be a default position for some folks to use that tactic, but I'm not sure how effective it is.

I tend to be an adherent of a variation of what is called "Godwin's Law." The law itself says that the longer an internet debate continues the higher the chances that some comparison to Hitler or Nazis will occur. The variation of which I am fond says that once you have compared someone to Hitler or Nazis you've lost the argument.

When you're debating the merits of an issue, and you're using logic and reason based on established truth, in a way that is framed in deference and respect you're much more likely to positively influence people to consider your position. But when you start attacking people instead of issues and engage in name calling and degradation you're just going to make people angry and drive them away.

Let's talk about being "snarky." Don't.

Speaking of "truth," I think we may have entered an era in which truth is almost undiscoverable. Now, I'm not talking about the "your truth/my truth" conundrum, but the apparent inability to understand the real causes or specifics of any issue or event.

For example, last week a cargo ship took down the Key Bridge in Baltimore, effectively shutting down the port and throwing a big monkey wrench into east-coast supply chains. Video of the event shows the apparently disabled boat hitting the center bridge support almost as if the crew were aiming the bow at the 20-foot-wide target. Quite the coincidence.

And now the country is divided between those who believe the event was a circumstantial accident and those who are convinced that the ship hit the bridge support on purpose. And somewhere in that mess is the truth, which we may never know.

Multiple polls over the last year have indicated most Americans have not wanted to see a rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump for the presidency this November. So, knowing that, Democrat primary voters have resolutely voted for Biden and Republican primary voters have overwhelmingly voted for Trump.

Thus, we have two candidates who are basically octogenarians, one with more baggage than LAX on a holiday weekend, and another that, from one minute to the next, has trouble remembering where he is, much less what office he's running for.

And these are the best candidates the parties have to offer?

Until next time, remember that your loyalty and devotion to God, your family, your friends and your community are much more important than to any political party or governmental official.

Doug Chastain is a retired teacher and large-vehicle transportation specialist for the Siloam Springs School District. (OK, he drives a bus.) He is also a grass maintenance technician at Camp Siloam. (Yeah, he mows the lawn.) You can contact him at [email protected].



